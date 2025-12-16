Creating Organization-Wide IP Awareness: How Leading Companies Strengthen Innovation And Reduce Risk

Unique client testimonial from SGL Carbon about IP eLearning programs

Having an organization wide IP Awareness is essential! But how companies can build an IP-savvy workforce? Lauren Schweizer, Head of Group Intellectual Property at SGL Carbon, will share her deep experience in raising the IP-IQ of their organizations with Executive IP.

So...why does Intellectual Property training matter? Simply, IP strategies are decided by you and your partners in leadership. But they're executed by everyone in your business. Without enterprise IP savvy, any IP strategy is vulnerable. IP risks and opportunities touch every part of a business.

From senior management, to R&D, to sales, each role interacts with IP in unique ways, whether through patents, trademarks, trade secrets, or competitive intelligence. By increasing employee IP awareness, companies can better protect their assets and capitalize on opportunities.

And how increase employee IP awareness? With Executive IP!

Want to hear the full testimonial of SGL Carbon? Watch now the recording!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.