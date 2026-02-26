LD Paris, February 17, 2026, Preliminary Objection, UPC_CFI_1963/2025

1. Key takeaways

The "same alleged infringement" condition under Art. 33(1)(b) UPCA requires infringement of the same patent, not that all defendants infringe with identical products

This flexible interpretation avoids procedural fragmentation. The question of which defendant is involved with which specific product is a matter for the merits, not a preliminary jurisdictional issue.

The "commercial relationship" condition under Art. 33(1)(b) UPCA requires a link between all defendants, not that the anchor defendant is linked to all others

Belonging to the same international group and participating in related activities like manufacturing and marketing the disputed products is sufficient to establish the required “commercial relationship”.

Ancillary requests in the event of a referral to the Düsseldorf LD, such as for a language change, are irrlevant since the preliminary objections have been rejected and the Paris LD has jurisdiction

2. Division

LD Paris

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_1963/2025

4. Type of proceedings

infringement action

5. Parties

Claimant (defendant in preliminary objection): VALEO WIPER SYSTEMS, France

Defendant (applicants in preliminary objection): ROBERT BOSCH DOO Beograd, Serbia; ROBERT BOSCH FRANCE S.A.S., France; ROBERT BOSCH GmbH, Germany; ROBERT BOSCH S.A., Belgium; ROBERT BOSCH PRODUCTION S.A., Belgium; BOSCH AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS (CHANGSHA) CO., LTD., China

6. Patent

EP 4 144 599

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 19 RoP, Art. 33(1)(b) UPCA