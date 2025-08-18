LD Mannheim, August 6, 2025, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_336/2025

1. Key takeaways

Confidentiality of attorney billing records in cost proceedings (Rule 262A RoP, Art. 58 UPCA)

Information about the detailed breakdown of lawyers' hours worked is considered confidential, as such information is protected by attorney-client privilege.

Access restrictions to confidential information cannot be limited to legal representatives alone without consent (Rule 262A.6 RoP)

Restricting access to confidential information solely to opposing counsel is not permitted. The right to be heard requires that parties have access to the underlying facts to assess their lawyer's evaluation.

Narrower access restrictions require strong justification (Rule 262A.6 RoP)

The court will not restrict access to specific named individuals within a party's organization unless a compelling factual basis is demonstrated.

Confidentiality and the right to be heard must be balanced (Rule 262A RoP, Art. 58 UPCA)

Confidential information is protected, but procedural fairness demands that respondents and their legal teams have access for the purpose of the proceedings.

2. Division

Local Division Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_336/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Application for a cost decision – request pursuant to R. 262A RoP concerning App_20207/2025 (R. 262A RoP)

5. Parties

Claimant/Applicant: Hurom Co., Ltd.

Defendants/Respondents: NUC Electronics Europe GmbH, WARMCOOK

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 028 981

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 262A RoP, Article 58 UPCA

LD Mannheim – UPC_CFI_336_2025

