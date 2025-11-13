ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Reinventing Patent Intelligence: How AI Is Shaping The Future Of Patent Research (Webinar)

The exponential growth of AI innovation — with nearly 500,000 AI-related patent families published since 2010 — has created complexity like never before.
The exponential growth of AI innovation — with nearly 500,000 AI-related patent families published since 2010 — has created complexity like never before. IP teams need smarter tools to keep up, interpret, and extract meaning from global innovation.

This session will give you a clear view of:
✨ Where AI is bringing the most value today
🔎 How to leverage AI responsibly in IP workflows
💡 What the future of patent research looks like

Artificial Intelligence is no longer a "future trend" in IP — it's already reshaping how patent professionals search, review, and extract insights from data. In this on-demand session, we explore how AI is redefining patent research and how Questel brings this transformation to life through Orbit Intelligence.

What you'll learn:

  • Reduce time spent on manual and repetitive patent search and review activities
  • Accelerate the transition from data to insight through clearer, concept-driven results
  • Enhance expert decision-making with AI designed to support, rather than replace, human judgment
  • Elevate the quality of strategic IP work through improved analysis and reporting capabilities
  • Benefit from intuitive solutions designed to integrate seamlessly within existing workflows
  • Rely on transparent, explainable AI outputs that maintain trust and minimize operational disruption

Advantages of watching this session:

  • Achieve greater efficiency and derive insights more rapidly compared to traditional search methods
  • Enhance the quality of analysis through concept-aware and context-driven AI capabilities
  • Reallocate expert time toward strategic activities and IP value creation
  • Leverage a seamless end-to-end workflow spanning search, analysis, and reporting
  • Obtain transparent, explainable, and defensible AI-supported conclusions
  • Maintain a competitive edge amid the exponential growth of patent and AI-related innovation

