Deploying Generative AI-based Solutions In IP Practice

A Step-by-Step Playbook to Deploy GenAI in IP Practice

Patent and trademark workflows demand faster turnaround times. According to Questel's 2025 research, 77% of intellectual property professionals actively seek ways to reduce time and costs through Generative AI. On one hand, clients pressure firms to shift from hourly billing to fixed-fee arrangements for administrative tasks. On the other, attorneys need reliable brainstorming support to maintain output quality while accelerating delivery.

The decision to adopt GenAI no longer requires debate: the challenge lies in deployment. A methodical framework separates successful implementation from costly failures.

The Hidden Costs of Faulty GenAI Deployment in IP

Improper GenAI deployment fails in three main ways:

Solutions misaligned with team needs waste investment—attorneys abandon the technology and revert to familiar tools (word processors, translating solutions...)

expose client data, risking a violation of attorney-client privilege and eroding trust Organizations without clear usage frameworkssurrender efficiency gains while introducing quality control failures

The financial damage can accumulate rapidly. Budget allocated to unused technology delivers zero return. Compliance violations attract regulatory scrutiny and service quality declines.

A structured framework prevents these outcomes.

Your Strategic Guide to AI-Powered Patent and Trademark Attorney Workflows

Our playbook details a practical framework to integrate Generative AI into IP workflows. Each phase addresses a critical step—from preparation to sustainable use.

Phase 1—Pre-Implementation:

Identify friction points in current workflows

Define specific problems GenAI must solve

Address how AI-driven efficiency reshapes business models

Choose whether to maintain hourly billing or transition to alternative fee arrangements

Clarify how to communicate AI usage to clients

Phase 2—Technology Selection:

Compare free LLMs, paid LLMs, and purpose-built IP solutions

Examine data security requirements

Establish quality benchmarks for draft output

Phase 3—Post-Implementation:

Embed GenAI in daily practice through structured adoption

Assess risks across operational, legal, human, and reputational dimensions

Develop internal policies and training programs

Manage change proactively to sustain quality and client confidence

Access the complete playbook to discover how to shift GenAI from an experimental tool into a trusted operational partner.

