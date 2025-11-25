ARTICLE
25 November 2025

AI Assistant For Trademark Professionals: From Search To Substantive Decisions Voice Enhanced

How AI Is Transforming Trademark Prosecution Workflows

Artificial Intelligence is changing the way trademark professionals manage their daily work. Today's AI Assistants can support key stages of prosecution—from early legal analysis to drafting responses—helping teams work with more speed, clarity, and consistency.

What AI Can Do for Your Trademark Practice

AI Assistants now help detect registrability issues, surface relevant risks earlier, and accelerate drafting tasks such as goods & services specifications, office action responses, oppositions, and cancellations. They also bring information together from search, watch, and docketing tools, creating a smoother and more connected IP workflow.

Why This Matters

With fewer manual steps and more structured insights, teams can focus their time on higher-value legal strategy. Automated checks improve consistency, integrated data reduces friction between tools, and clearer analysis supports faster, more confident decision-making.

What It Means for Your Team

You gain a more efficient prosecution process, better visibility across your portfolio, and the ability to respond quickly without sacrificing quality. Most importantly, expertise stays in control: at Questel, AI enhances human judgment—it doesn't replace it.

Watch our on-demand webinarto see how AI Assistants are reshaping trademark workflows and strengthening IP expertise.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

