Generative AI And IP Practice: The New Standard

Patent and trademark attorneys once viewed generative AI with skepticism. Confidentiality concerns and accuracy questions justified caution. That hypothesis has fundamentally changed. Enthusiasm for AI-based solutions among IP practitioners surged from 62% to 77% in under 12 months. This momentum suggests firms that ignore GenAI risk falling behind their competitors on efficiency and client expectations. The question has evolved from "whether" to "how soon"...

Data Behind the Adoption Surge

Why the rapid embrace? Organizations report that 76% IP practitioners believe AI adoption creates direct competitive advantage, while 86% of clients prefer IP suppliers that offer AI solutions.

Yet for some, uncertainty persists. Does GenAI represent a passing trend or permanent transformation? What productivity gains justify implementation costs?

Nearly half of IP organizations that've taken the leap estimate AI-powered solutions save at least 25% of time on applicable tasks. More revealing:

92% of patent attorneys now use AI for patent search, 81% for summarization

91% of trademark practitioners apply AI to trademark search, 53% to watch services

Our 2025 Industry Outlook Research reveals that generative AI now defines competitiveness across the IP sector—no longer an experiment, but a standard.

Three Critical Findings to Explore in Detail

The IP Industry now recognizes AI as standard practice:

Find out how independent guidelines from the USPTO, EPO, EUIPO, and professional associations bolster industry-wide acceptance...

... and how AI use is the new normal rather than experimentation.

Specialized GenAI tools deliver productivity gains tailored to attorneys:

Discover how purpose-built IP solutions overcome the limitations of general LLMs and ensure compliant formatting...

... and why attorneys report that specialist GenAI-powered IP solutions help to augment judgment, reducing the last-mile effort.

Firms delaying adoption face measurable disadvantages:

The transition from hourly billing to fixed-fee models heightens the need for automation, and organizations are seeking AI-enabled suppliers, viewing adoption as evidence of forward-thinking practice.

Late adopters will experience widening efficiency gaps as competitors deliver higher-quality work faster.

