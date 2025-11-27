Adapting To The New EU Design Law

The European Union has officially introduced the most significant reform of its industrial design legislation in over 20 years. With the new Regulation (EU) 2024/2822 and Directive (EU) 2024/2823, a modernised legal framework entered into effect across the EU on 1 May 2025, with additional provisions to be implemented by 1 July 2026. These revisions will influence how businesses register, enforce, and manage design rights and particularly in the digital landscape.

At Michael Chambers & Co. LLC, our team of intellectual property lawyers in Cyprus is prepared to assist businesses in adjusting their portfolios, safeguarding their innovations, and complying with the updated legal standards.

What has changed under the new EU Design Law?

The reforms aim to align the EU's design protection system with current product development practices.

Key updates include:

The term "Community Design" will be replaced by "EU Design."

Protection now extends to animated and digital designs, such as: User interfaces (GUIs), Virtual or augmented reality products, CAD and 3D model files.

The repair clause is now permanent, allowing third parties to reproduce certain parts for repair purposes without infringing design rights.

Filing procedures are being simplified with easier access through the EUIPO portal.

A new fee structure will be introduced to encourage broader access for small and medium-sized businesses.

Why this reform matters for businesses in Cyprus and across the EU

For businesses involved in manufacturing, product design, software development, or digital modelling, the new legislation presents both opportunities and obligations.

Expanded protection means digital assets — from interface layouts to 3D designs — are now legally recognised.

Filing strategies may need to adapt as the EUIPO introduces procedural adjustments.

Existing portfolios should be reviewed to ensure compliance with the new law.

At Michael Chambers & Co. LLC, we assist clients in aligning their design rights with evolving EU standards, ensuring both compliance and long-term value protection.

When do the new rules apply?

1 May 2025 : Regulation enters into effect, including updated definitions and direct filing with the EUIPO

: Additional provisions come into force, such as new repair clauses By 9 December 2027: All EU Member States, including Cyprus, must transpose the Directive into national law

For companies operating across the EU, early preparation is key.

How our Cyprus law firm can support you

With decades of experience in intellectual property law, our firm guides in:

Reviewing and updating existing design portfolios

Filing new digital design applications with the EUIPO

Advising on protection strategies for 3D and virtual assets

Assessing how the repair clause might impact your rights

Managing renewals and cross-border enforcement

As a full-service law firm in Cyprus, we assist businesses in taking proactive steps to safeguard and expand their design protections amid an increasingly digital product landscape.

Preparing for the New EU Design Regulation in 2026

The EU's updated design framework offers broader protection but also increases responsibilities. Businesses that depend on innovation, brand identity, or digital presentation should already be aligning their design strategies with the new rules, especially ahead of the next phase of provisions applying from 1 July 2026. Contact our intellectual property team at Michael Chambers & Co. LLC to review your design assets, discuss filing strategies, and ensure compliance with the new EU Design Regulation.