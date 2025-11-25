From Research To Real-World Impact: AI's Growing Role In Environmental Innovation And The Chemical Industry

The use of AI in the chemicals market is evolving rapidly, with new technologies already reshaping chemical engineering, manufacturing, and environmental monitoring. Rabeb Boughanmi explores what Questel's patent landscape analysis reveals about innovation trends in this fast-developing field.

In an era defined by climate urgency, regulatory pressure, and the demand for sustainable growth, the chemical and environmental industries are standing at the forefront of a technological revolution. Artificial intelligence (AI) is actively reshaping these sectors, from molecular discovery and catalyst design to waste management and pollution control. By enabling smarter, data-driven decisions, AI helps companies and researchers accelerate innovation, reduce resource consumption, and minimize environmental impact.

According to areportby Grand View Research, AI in the global chemicals market was valued at USD 943 million in 2023 and is projected to reach approximately USD 5.24 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%. This rapid expansion underscores how breakthroughs in machine learning, data analytics, and computational power are accelerating AI adoption across chemical engineering, water treatment, pollution mitigation, and sustainable manufacturing.

Figure 1:GenAI scales in chemical engineering(Decardi-Nelson B, Alshehri AS, and You F (2024), Frontiers in Chemical Engineering)

Part One: Key Applications of AI in Chemical and Environmental Processes

Molecular and Materials Discovery

AI is revolutionizing molecular and materials discovery by predicting properties such as stability, reactivity, and catalytic activity, and by enabling generative design of catalysts and polymers through data-driven modeling. In materials acceleration platforms (MAPs), AI integrated with automationacceleratesthe discovery of efficient CO₂ photo- and thermocatalysts. Recent workflows combining large-language models (LLMs), Bayesian optimization, and active learning haveoptimizedcatalyst synthesis for ammonia production, refining reaction pathways with remarkable precision. AI further advances synthetic route prediction and automated chemical synthesis,reinforcingits role as a cornerstone of accelerated molecular innovation.



AI is revolutionizing molecular and materials discovery by predicting properties such as stability, reactivity, and catalytic activity, and by enabling generative design of catalysts and polymers through data-driven modeling. In materials acceleration platforms (MAPs), AI integrated with automationacceleratesthe discovery of efficient CO₂ photo- and thermocatalysts. Recent workflows combining large-language models (LLMs), Bayesian optimization, and active learning haveoptimizedcatalyst synthesis for ammonia production, refining reaction pathways with remarkable precision. AI further advances synthetic route prediction and automated chemical synthesis,reinforcingits role as a cornerstone of accelerated molecular innovation. Process Optimization and Automation

In process engineering, AI is transforming production by optimizing reaction conditions, automating experiments, and controlling operations in real time. TheAutoChemSchematic AI frameworkgenerates process and instrumentation diagrams, effectively connecting laboratory discovery with industrial-scale manufacturing. Hybrid predictive control systemsoptimize ethylene productionby continuously adjusting operational parameters to maintain high efficiency and yield, while AI-driven approachesenhance industrialmembrane process performance, improving separation efficiency and reducing energy consumption.

Figure 2:AI-driven integration of material design and process control for industrial applications. Source: OUP (October 2025)

Figure 3: Core Operational Domains in AI-Assisted Waste-to-Energy Plants

Sustainability and Green Chemistry

AI is propelling sustainability and green chemistry by guiding the design of low-toxicity, biodegradable molecules, optimizing solvent choice, and minimizing waste generation throughpredictive modeling. It also underpins AI-driven chemical usage reduction in manufacturing processes, helping firmscut reagent use and emissions in real time. In catalysis and process design, AI assists in discovering selective, energy-efficient catalysts and greener synthetic routes that adhere more closely togreen chemistry principles. At the same time, its integration prompts awareness of AI's own environmental footprint "Green AI" is emerging as a field that seeks to balance model performance and sustainability.



AI is propelling sustainability and green chemistry by guiding the design of low-toxicity, biodegradable molecules, optimizing solvent choice, and minimizing waste generation throughpredictive modeling. It also underpins AI-driven chemical usage reduction in manufacturing processes, helping firmscut reagent use and emissions in real time. In catalysis and process design, AI assists in discovering selective, energy-efficient catalysts and greener synthetic routes that adhere more closely togreen chemistry principles. At the same time, its integration prompts awareness of AI's own environmental footprint "Green AI" is emerging as a field that seeks to balance model performance and sustainability. Supply Chain and Market Analysis

AI is reshaping supply chain and market analysis in the chemical industry by enhancing forecasting accuracy, procurement efficiency, and supplier management. Machine learning models predict raw material prices and demand trends, such as titanium dioxide or ethylene glycol,based on real-time and historical data. AI-driven systems alsoenable dynamic supplier selection, ensuring cost efficiency, REACH compliance, and ESG alignment. Additionally, NLP tools streamline tariff and contract analysis tomitigate risks and optimize sourcing strategies.

Advantages

Challenges

Real-World Applications of AI in Chemical and Environmental Industries

Figure 4: Real-world applications of AI in chemical and environmental sectors.

How to Implement AI in the Chemical Industry

Figure 5: Steps to implement AI in the chemical industry.

1. Assess Readiness: Evaluate digital maturity and workflows. Identify repetitive, data-heavy tasks (e.g., equipment monitoring, lab testing) for quick AI wins. Ensure leadership alignment and team buy-in to support adoption.

Evaluate digital maturity and workflows. Identify repetitive, data-heavy tasks (e.g., equipment monitoring, lab testing) for quick AI wins. Ensure leadership alignment and team buy-in to support adoption. 2. Build a Strong Data Foundation: Collect and standardize data from sensors, labs, and production logs. Create a centralized data platform to improve consistency, governance, and scalability, which are all essential for accurate AI insights.

Collect and standardize data from sensors, labs, and production logs. Create a centralized data platform to improve consistency, governance, and scalability, which are all essential for accurate AI insights. 3. Choose the Right Tools and Partners: Select vendors with chemical industry expertise and scalable, secure solutions. Ensure smooth system integration, transparent data use, and long-term support.

Select vendors with chemical industry expertise and scalable, secure solutions. Ensure smooth system integration, transparent data use, and long-term support. 4. Pilot, Learn, and Scale: Start small test AI in one process (e.g., predictive maintenance). Measure impact, refine methods, and expand based on proven value and team confidence.

Start small test AI in one process (e.g., predictive maintenance). Measure impact, refine methods, and expand based on proven value and team confidence. 5. Train and Empower Teams:Educate staff on how AI enhances their roles. Encourage collaboration between operations, engineers, and IT. A skilled, confident workforce drivessustainable AI success.

Part Two: Analysis of Scientific Publications

Over the past two decades, the integration of AI into chemical and environmental sciences has rapidly accelerated, transforming both research and industrial practices. Our database, comprising 73,126 publications from 2006 to 2026,reveals a dynamic and expanding field where machine learning, deep learning, and neural networks are driving breakthroughs across diverse applications, establishing AI as a core enabler of sustainable innovation.

—Publication Trends Over the Last 20 Years

Figure 6: Scientific Publications on AI in Chemical and Environmental Processes (2006–2026), ©Questel

Early Stage (2006–2015):

Publications were low and stable (~500–800 per year), reflecting exploratory studies and proof-of-concept research in chemical and environmental processes.

Publications were low and stable (~500–800 per year), reflecting exploratory studies and proof-of-concept research in chemical and environmental processes. Growth Stage (2016–2019):

Publications rose from ~1000 to ~3000 per year, as AI methods began to demonstrate practical applications in optimizing reactions, controlling processes, and modeling environmental systems.

Publications rose from ~1000 to ~3000 per year, as AI methods began to demonstrate practical applications in optimizing reactions, controlling processes, and modeling environmental systems. Rapid Expansion Stage (2020–2025):

Publications jumped to ~15,000 per year, fueled by deep learning, increased computational power, and larger datasets. Research focused on process efficiency, sustainability, and predictive analytics.

Publications jumped to ~15,000 per year, fueled by deep learning, increased computational power, and larger datasets. Research focused on process efficiency, sustainability, and predictive analytics. Future Outlook (2026):

This represents incomplete or projected data, but early indicators already show activity, suggesting continued strong interest and ongoing R&D focus.

—Geographical Coverage of Publications

Figure 7: Number of Publications per Country, ©Questel

Asia leads with more than (~43% of publications), with China (~29%) and India (~13%) driving the growth. South Korea (~4%) and Japan (~3%) also show notable contributions, highlighting the region's strong investment and expanding research capacity.

leads with more than (~43% of publications), with China (~29%) and India (~13%) driving the growth. South Korea (~4%) and Japan (~3%) also show notable contributions, highlighting the region's strong investment and expanding research capacity. North America remains highly active, with the United States (~16%) as a major hub of AI research and industrial application in chemicals.

remains highly active, with the United States (~16%) as a major hub of AI research and industrial application in chemicals. Europe contributes steadily through countries like the UK, Germany, and Italy, reflecting consistent but smaller-scale research outputs.

contributes steadily through countries like the UK, Germany, and Italy, reflecting consistent but smaller-scale research outputs. Other regions(Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Canada, Australia) show growing research activity, signaling emerging hubs outside the main centers.

—Key Research Affiliations

Figure 8: Top Global Affiliations Publishing on AI in Chemical and Environmental Research,©Questel

This institutional overview further confirmsChina's dominant positionin the field. TheMinistry of Education of the People's Republic of China, theChinese Academy of Sciences, and leading universities such asTsinghua University,Zhejiang University, andShanghai Jiao Tong Universitystand out as major contributors to research on AI applications in chemicals. Their prominence reflects China's coordinated strategy to strengthen AI-driven innovation across science and industry.

EuropeanandU.S. institutions, includingCNRS(France) and theMassachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), maintain a strong but smaller presence. Growing contributions fromIndia, with theSaveetha Institute of MedicalandTechnical SciencesandSaveetha School of Engineering, and fromIran,with theUniversity of Tehran, highlight the expanding global interest in applying AI to environmental and industrial challenges.

—Distribution of Publications by Subject Area

Figure 9: Scientific Publications on AI in Chemical and Environmental Processes by Subject Area,©Questel

The subject distribution shows that Engineering (18%) and Computer Science (14%) lead the research landscape, reflecting the strong technological base driving AI integration in chemical and environmental engineering.

(18%) and (14%) lead the research landscape, reflecting the strong technological base driving AI integration in chemical and environmental engineering. Environmental Science (8%), Materials Science (7%), and Chemistry (6%) together represent a significant portion of publications, highlighting the growing scientific interest in applying AI to address sustainability challenges, resource efficiency, and advanced material design.

(8%), (7%), and (6%) together represent a significant portion of publications, highlighting the growing scientific interest in applying AI to address sustainability challenges, resource efficiency, and advanced material design. The presence ofEnergy(6%) andChemical Engineering(5%) further underscores the relevance of AI in optimizing energy use, and emissions monitoring.

3 Part Three: What Can Patent Dynamics Tell Us About AI Integrations in Chemicals and Chemical and Environmental Processes?

To understand the innovation and R&D activities in this domain, we performed a macro search using our proprietaryIP intelligence software.By analyzing the patents collected using ourIP Consulting servicesexpertise, we were able to create a fascinating global insight into research advancement and investment in this field.

The database comprises over 44,000 patents filed from 2005 to 2025, reflecting intense innovation in AI integration for chemical and environmental processes. with a CAGR of 40% between 2015 and 2023, and more than 65% of patents filed since 2020. Innovation is broadly distributed, with the top 10 players holding only 5% of patents, indicating a competitive and fragmented landscape. The patent landscape is dynamic, with most patents remaining active, with 81% currently alive (45% pending and 36% granted), reflecting ongoing technological development and active protection strategies. 19% are dead, either expired or abandoned, suggesting natural lifecycle attrition. Oppositions account for approximately 0.22% of patents, indicating limited but strategic challenges to patent validity in this field.

—Key Trends: Filing Periods

Figure 10: Patent Family Trends (2005–2025),©Questel

Early Stage (2005–2014):

Patent activity remains very limited (<100 filings/year), showing that AI in chemical and environmental processes was still in an experimental and academic phase.

Companies and institutions were exploring feasibility rather than protecting IP, indicating minimal industrial engagement.

Growth Phase (2015–2019):

The number of patent families starts to rise steadily, reflecting the first real wave of industrial interest in AI for process optimization and modeling.

The appearance of dead patents and an increase in granted and pending filings signal the beginning of strategic IP portfolio management.

Rapid Expansion (2020–2023):

Patent filings increase exponentially, with pending patents dominating (3,000–7,000 families) and a parallel growth in granted ones as earlier applications mature.

The trend reflects massive R&D investment and a global race for IP leadership, positioning AI as a central enabler of chemical and environmental innovation.

Ongoing Momentum in Incomplete Years (2024–2025):

Although 2024–2025 data are still incomplete, the exceptionally high volume of pending patents (over 9,000 families) demonstrates sustained investment and continuous innovation in AI-driven chemical and environmental technologies.

This surge, even within partial years, suggests that the upward trend will likely persist.

—Top Players by Legal Status

Figure11: Top 20 key players by legal status, ©Questel

Chinese universities and companies dominate the patent landscape, reflecting China's strategic focus on AI-driven chemical and environmental innovation. Leading institutions such asZhejiang University,Beijing University of Technology, and theState Grid Corporation of China(SGCC)hold large and balanced patent portfolios, combining granted and pending patents. This mix demonstrates both technological maturity and a continuing innovation pipeline.

Some entities, includingGree Electric Appliances,Hohai University, andFoshan Yunmi Electrical Technology, have a higher share ofdead patents, likely representing early experimentation or strategic shifts toward more promising technologies. Meanwhile, emerging players from India, such asChandigarh University,Jain University, andTeerthanker Mahaveer University, show a high proportion of pending patents, highlighting rapidly expanding research activity beyond China.

Most top assignees are academic institutions, representing ~60% of the players, which confirms the research-driven nature of AI in these fields. The presence of industrial players likeGree Electric AppliancesandChina Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)signals a technology transfer trend, translating academic advances into practical industrial solutions.

Several Chinese universities, such asZhejiang University, Tsinghua University, Tianjin University, and Southeast University,rank among the top 20 in both patents and publications, demonstrating their dual strength in research and innovation and emphasizing the direct link between academic excellence and patentable technologies.

—Geographical Coverage and Distribution of Innovation

R&D countries

Figure12: Geographical distribution of first-priority patent filings, ©Questel

China: Global Leader

Chinaholds around 69% of total patents, far ahead of any other country, reflecting its rapid industrial expansion and large-scale investment in AI for the chemical sector. The country leverages AI to scale up production and improve manufacturing efficiency. Supported by government initiatives and strong private investment, China leads the integration of AI for new material development and advanced industrial applications.

India & South Korea: Emerging Asian Hubs

India(~10%) andSouth Korea(~8%) are rapidly growing innovation centers. Their activity reflects industrial digitization, smart manufacturing, and sustainability programs, confirming they are central to Asia Pacific's fast-paced growth, as the region records the world's highest rate of AI adoption in industrial and environmental processes.

United States & Japan: Quality-Focused Innovators

TheUnited Statesrepresents around 4% of total patents, whileJapanaccounts for about 3%, maintaining steady but moderate activity. Their portfolios focus on advanced analytics and process optimization.

Europe & Others: Fragmented Yet Active

Innovation is spread across smaller players.Taiwan,Germany, andEuropecontribute modestly, reflecting decentralized and cross-disciplinary research, withTurkeyandFrancerepresenting emerging participants. European innovation is strongly shaped by sustainability and green chemistry goals.



Geographical protection

Figure 13: World map of patent protection distribution, ©Questel

China (CN) dominates the global patent landscape, reflecting both a strong domestic innovation ecosystem and an aggressive focus on AI-driven chemical and environmental technologies. Its patenting strategy covers a broad range of areas, from chemical synthesis to environmental monitoring, waste management, process optimization, and pollution control, demonstrating comprehensive protection across high-impact sectors.

dominates the global patent landscape, reflecting both a strong domestic innovation ecosystem and an aggressive focus on AI-driven chemical and environmental technologies. Its patenting strategy covers a broad range of areas, from chemical synthesis to environmental monitoring, waste management, process optimization, and pollution control, demonstrating comprehensive protection across high-impact sectors. India (IN) occupies the second position, signaling a rapidly growing interest in leveraging AI for the chemical and environmental sectors. This surge likely reflects a dual focus on sustainability and adoption of AI for process optimization, waste reduction, waste-to-energy processes, and green chemistry solutions.

occupies the second position, signaling a rapidly growing interest in leveraging AI for the chemical and environmental sectors. This surge likely reflects a dual focus on sustainability and adoption of AI for process optimization, waste reduction, waste-to-energy processes, and green chemistry solutions. The United States (US) follows closely, with patents emphasizing industrial efficiency, pollution mitigation, and chemical process optimization. The US approach combines protection in key industrial sectors with applications that enhance operational performance and environmental responsibility.

follows closely, with patents emphasizing industrial efficiency, pollution mitigation, and chemical process optimization. The US approach combines protection in key industrial sectors with applications that enhance operational performance and environmental responsibility. South Korea (KR) is particularly prominent in water and wastewater treatment, where patent protection is concentrated. Its filings reveal a targeted strategy in sectors where water management is critical, alongside continued innovation in environmental monitoring and process improvement.

is particularly prominent in water and wastewater treatment, where patent protection is concentrated. Its filings reveal a targeted strategy in sectors where water management is critical, alongside continued innovation in environmental monitoring and process improvement. Japan (JP)has a strong focus on water and wastewater treatment, environmental and gas monitoring, waste management, and process optimization. Its patent portfolio also emphasizes molecular design and chemical innovation, reflecting a strategy centered on high-value, technology-driven applications.

—Technology Overview

Figure 14: Technology Overview of AI Integration Across Chemical and Environmental Domain, ©Questel

Computer Technology (16,984) and IT Methods for Management (9,899) are by far the most active. This reflects that AI innovation starts in core computational and data management technologies, which then enable applications across chemical and environmental domains.

and are by far the most active. This reflects that AI innovation starts in core computational and data management technologies, which then enable applications across chemical and environmental domains. Measurement (7,926) and Control (6,546) are highly active, which aligns with AI-driven process control, monitoring, and optimization, critical in chemical process automation, environmental monitoring, and smart manufacturing.

and are highly active, which aligns with AI-driven process control, monitoring, and optimization, critical in chemical process automation, environmental monitoring, and smart manufacturing. Environmental Technology (2,881) , Chemical Engineering (2,453) , and Thermal Processes and Apparatus (3,300) all show solid activity, highlighting a strong shift toward data-driven, process-centric innovation in the chemical industries.

, , and all show solid activity, highlighting a strong shift toward data-driven, process-centric innovation in the chemical industries. In Environmental Technology , AI is applied to intelligent monitoring, predictive pollution control, and energy optimization, driving progress in sustainability and regulatory efficiency. Within Chemical Engineering , AI supports real-time process control, fault detection, and catalyst optimization, transforming static operations into adaptive, self-optimizing systems. Meanwhile, activity in Thermal Processes reflects efforts to reduce energy use, enhance throughput, and predict system failures in high-temperature or energy-intensive environments.

, AI is applied to intelligent monitoring, predictive pollution control, and energy optimization, driving progress in sustainability and regulatory efficiency. Within , AI supports real-time process control, fault detection, and catalyst optimization, transforming static operations into adaptive, self-optimizing systems. Meanwhile, activity in reflects efforts to reduce energy use, enhance throughput, and predict system failures in high-temperature or energy-intensive environments. Analysis of Biological Materials (3,090) and Medical Technology (2,385) shows significant crossover, indicating AI's role in bio-based chemistry and environmental health monitoring.

and shows significant crossover, indicating AI's role in bio-based chemistry and environmental health monitoring. Moderate but Growing Chemical-Specific Fields , such as Macromolecular Chemistry/Polymers (370) , Organic Fine Chemistry (520) , and Pharmaceuticals (210) , are smaller but notable. These areas indicate emerging uses of AI in molecular modeling, drug discovery, and material design, though they're less mature than engineering applications.

, such as , , and , are smaller but notable. These areas indicate emerging uses of AI in molecular modeling, drug discovery, and material design, though they're less mature than engineering applications. Peripheral or low-activity fieldslikeMicrostructure and Nanotechnology (68)andBasic Communication Processes (58)are less represented, meaning AI integration here is stillin its early stages.

—Evolving Patterns of Technological Application

Figure 1: Dynamic trend of AI-related patent filings in chemical and environmental domains (2005–2023), ©Questel

Over the past two decades, AI integration in chemical and environmental domains has accelerated significantly, with a pronounced surge after 2015. This trend reflects the rapid adoption of machine learning, predictive analytics, and process automation across chemical engineering, materials research, and environmental systems.

Environmental and gas monitoringhas emerged as the dominant area of innovation, showing exponential growth and far surpassing other domains by 2023. This reflects the critical role of AI in emission tracking, pollution prediction, and sensor optimization, driven by regulatory requirements and sustainability goals.Process optimizationfollows closely, highlighting the widespread deployment of AI for real-time control, predictive maintenance, and efficiency enhancement in industrial and chemical processes.

Strong momentum is also evident inwater and wastewater treatment, reflecting global efforts toward sustainable water management and the application of AI in process monitoring and fault detection. Thematerial and moleculedomain shows rapid growth as well, fueled by AI-assisted material discovery, molecular modeling, and accelerated R&D efforts.

Emerging but promising trends appear inwaste management and waste-to-energyapplications, where AI supports recycling optimization, energy recovery, and circular economy solutions. In contrast,sustainability and green chemistryremain in earlier stages of adoption, gradually gaining traction as AI begins to enable eco-friendly design and green process innovation.

AI in the Chemical and Environmental Sectors: Conclusion

The chemical and environmental sectors are undergoing a structural shift in innovation powered by artificial intelligence. From accelerating molecular discovery and optimizing production to enhancing emissions prediction and water treatment, AI is redefining efficiency and sustainability. Academic institutions lead in research and patents, while industry players like Shell, BASF, and Veolia are translating these advances into real-world impact, signaling a growing convergence between science and industry.

A surge in AI-related research and patents reflects a global race toward intelligent, sustainable technologies. China drives this transformation through strong policy support and investment, while India and South Korea rapidly expand their innovation capacity. The U.S., Japan, and Europe continue advancing in catalysis, quality control, and environmental monitoring, shaping a landscape where digital intelligence aligns with sustainability goals.

Current trends show accelerating AI adoption in green chemistry, pollutant detection, and waste-to-energy optimization, driven by sustainability targets and regulatory pressure. The greatest opportunities lie in bridging academic innovation and industrial deployment through pilot projects, data integration, and cross-sector collaboration. Emerging research hubs, particularly in India, South Korea, and Europe, are driving the next wave of intelligent, sustainable transformation. The evolution of these sectors is now defined not by how materials are produced, but by how intelligently and responsibly they are managed.

Patent landscape analysis can provide valuable insights into research and innovation trends and markets, as we hope this analysis of AI integration in chemical and environmental applications illustrates. For further details on patent activity in this sector or for specific advice or support on any other topic,contact the Questel IP Consulting team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.