18 July 2025

Labour Migration Update

Following the initial publication of the Consultation Document on Malta's Labour Migration Policy earlier this year, Government has published its official Labour Migration Policy.
Malta Immigration
Rebecca Diacono and Keith Grima
Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Byron Camilleri has announced that the roll out of the Labour Migration Policy will be undertaken in phases, with the first phase introducing 12 new measures, coming into effect on 1st August 2025. An additional 3 measures will then be rolled out effective 1st October 2025.

In addition, further measures are expected to be implemented in 2026.

The Policy implementation document may be accessed here.

