New Digital Immigration Platform Forthcoming

Effective December 15, 2024, foreign nationals will be able to use a digital platformfor the following immigration-related actions, among others:
- Applying for any residence permit;
- Renewing a temporary residence permit;
- Applying for a passport; and
- Renewing an EU Blue Card.
After online filing, applicants will need to submit fingerprints in person within 30 days, and a residence permit is delivered to them via courier. Currently, such applications can only be submitted in person, approval is sent via SMS, and a residence permit card is issued. This should expedite the document filing process and will save at least one in-person visit to the immigration authorities.
