11 December 2024

New Digital Immigration Platform Forthcoming

Effective December 15, 2024, foreign nationals will be able to use a digital platform for the following immigration-related actions, among others:
Fragomen  

  • Applying for any residence permit;
  • Renewing a temporary residence permit;
  • Applying for a passport; and
  • Renewing an EU Blue Card.

After online filing, applicants will need to submit fingerprints in person within 30 days, and a residence permit is delivered to them via courier. Currently, such applications can only be submitted in person, approval is sent via SMS, and a residence permit card is issued. This should expedite the document filing process and will save at least one in-person visit to the immigration authorities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

