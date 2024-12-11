New Digital Immigration Platform Forthcoming

Effective December 15, 2024, foreign nationals will be able to use a digital platformfor the following immigration-related actions, among others:

Applying for any residence permit;

Renewing a temporary residence permit;

Applying for a passport; and

Renewing an EU Blue Card.

After online filing, applicants will need to submit fingerprints in person within 30 days, and a residence permit is delivered to them via courier. Currently, such applications can only be submitted in person, approval is sent via SMS, and a residence permit card is issued. This should expedite the document filing process and will save at least one in-person visit to the immigration authorities.

