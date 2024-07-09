Relaxed Processing Rules Will Allow For Earlier Work Start Dates

Effective July 15, 2024, Slovakia will relax processing timeframes and rules, allowing foreign nationals to start working in the country earlier than is currently the case.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Effective July 15, 2024, Slovakia will relax processing timeframes and rules, allowing foreign nationals to start working in the country earlier than is currently the case. First, the cumulative processing times for visa applications, Single Permit applications (granting work rights) and associated labor market testing will now be approximately 30-60 days (down from 70-135 days). Second, foreign nationals who have submitted an application for a Single Permit will be able to work while the authorities assess the application. Currently, affected individuals must wait for the Single Permit to be approved before they can work. These changes will allow faster onboarding of employees, allowing businesses to resolve talent challenges more quickly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.