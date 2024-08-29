Migration Authority Warns About Fraudulent Communications

Portugal's immigration authority, the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA), has published a public warning about the circulation of fraudulent emails purporting to be from AIMA. The emails – which use the email address 'noreplyportalsef@saf-aima.pt' – falsely discuss scheduled AIMA appointments. Users are advised not to engage in any way with these emails, including not clicking any links in the email nor responding in any way. AIMA advised users to mark the emails as junk, delete them, and then block the sender.

In raising this warning, AIMA clarified that appointments sent by AIMA will use the 'aima.gov.pt' or 'sef.pt' domain. AIMA advised individuals to report any suspected instances of fraud to the competent authorities, whether in person at a Polícia de Segurança Pública or Guarda Nacional Republicana station or online via the Polícia Judiciária or the Public Prosecutor's Office.

