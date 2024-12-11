ARTICLE
11 December 2024

The National Bank Of Ukraine Introduced Additional Changes To Currency Restrictions

The National Bank of Ukraine published amendments to currency restrictions that were introduced in February 2022 at the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.
Illya Muchnyk and Oleksandra Poliakova
November 2024 – The National Bank of Ukraine published amendments to currency restrictions that were introduced in February 2022 at the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The changes relate to payments under international technical assistance projects, transfers for the import of goods, dividend payments, and lending for the purchase of foreign currency-denominated government bonds. While the first two categories involve the easing of restrictions, dividend payments and lending for purchasing foreign currency-denominated government bonds are now subject to stricter regulation.

