The National Bank Of Ukraine Introduced Additional Changes To Currency Restrictions

November 2024 – The National Bank of Ukraine published amendments to currency restrictions that were introduced in February 2022 at the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The changes relate to payments under international technical assistance projects, transfers for the import of goods, dividend payments, and lending for the purchase of foreign currency-denominated government bonds. While the first two categories involve the easing of restrictions, dividend payments and lending for purchasing foreign currency-denominated government bonds are now subject to stricter regulation.

Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview in English or in Ukrainian.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.