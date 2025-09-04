Investment Into Ukraine: Capital Repatriation Regime And Currency Control Restrictions

September 2025 – Despite the ongoing war and significant challenges, the Ukrainian legal framework continues to encourage an open and flexible investment environment.

Specifically, it expressly recognizes a wide variety of investment forms and ways to repatriate investments.

Below we summarize the current status of capital control rules as they apply to the key types of investment instruments.

Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview in English or in Ukrainian:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.