Family offices require a stable and innovative environment that supports their unique needs and ambitions.

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.

Article Insights

Finance Malta are most popular: within Transport topic(s)

in European Union

Why Malta for Family Offices

Family offices require a stable and innovative environment that supports their unique needs and ambitions.

Malta stands as a beacon of opportunity for family offices seeking to establish themselves in a secure and strategically positioned hub within the European Union (EU).

With its innovative, fit-for-purpose regulatory framework, and robust financial ecosystem, Malta offers the ideal environment to house family offices or their branches. It also offers a strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, with extensive connectivity to all major regional airport hubs. Add to this the typical Mediterranean lifestyle and it becomes clear why Malta is so sought after as a jurisdiction.

Whether you are a high-net-worth family looking to the family office as a mechanism to manage, protect, grow and preserve wealth across generations or an established family office seeking a European foothold, Malta provides the tools, the talent, the lifestyle and the regulatory, tax and legal frameworks necessary to support your ambitions and to ensure success.

A Thriving Financial Services Hub

Malta punches above its weight as a vibrant financial hub.

Here, family offices operate alongside FinTech innovators, fund managers, insurance firms and payment providers, fostering collaboration and cross-sectoral partnerships.

Malta's financial services sector is supported by a stable policy environment and a single regulator, the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), which prides itself on responsiveness and innovation.

In addition, Malta's ecosystem includes niche sectors like hospitality, manufacturing, online gaming, aviation, yachting, and maritime services. This diversity fosters innovation and collaboration, making Malta a dynamic environment for family offices.

Key Strengths

Strategic Location:

Malta is located at the centre of the Mediterranean and has been a European Union member state since 2004. This allows the local financial services sector to access the EU's single market of over 500 million people and leverage established corridors into North Africa and the Middle East.

Fiscal Framework:

Malta offers an EU-approved fiscal framework and has a network of some 80 doubletaxation treaties, covering most of the world's high-growth markets, facilitating trade and international business.

Regulatory Environment:

The MFSA provides a stable and innovative regulatory environment that supports the growth and success of family offices.

Diverse Ecosystem:

The presence of various sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing, online gaming, aviation, yachting, and maritime services creates a diverse and collaborative ecosystem.

Single Family Offices in Malta

Malta positions itself as a centre of excellence for Single Family Offices (SFOs), which cater exclusively to the needs of the family, key personnel and philanthropic purposes.

Family offices operate as discreet hubs established for the purpose of managing wealth, investments, estate and succession planning, philanthropy, and lifestyle management.

In addition, Malta's regulatory framework provides a platform from which investment activities may be managed and administered while ensuring seamless generational wealth transfer and the safeguarding of family values and purpose.

With updated rules for trusts and asset management vehicles, Malta provides safe and appropriately discreet solutions to preserve, grow and share wealth.

To read this article in full, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.