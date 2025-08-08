ARTICLE
8 August 2025

Open Banking: Ukraine Enters New Stage Of Payments Market Digital Transformation

K
Kinstellar

Contributor

Kinstellar logo
Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk.
Explore Firm Details
The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) enacted a series of regulations on 1 August 2025 that establish an open banking system in Ukraine and significantly improve the regulatory....
Ukraine Finance and Banking
Illya Muchnyk,Oleksandra Poliakova, and Zakhar Oprysko
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

August 2025 – The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) enacted a series of regulations on 1 August 2025 that establish an open banking system in Ukraine and significantly improve the regulatory environment for modern fintech services. The new legal framework sets out clear legal standards for secure data sharing, API-based payment services, and third-party access to user accounts — all aligned with the EU's PSD2 Directive. The reforms are important step in the digital transformation of Ukraine's financial services market.

Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview  in English or  in Ukrainian.

1663056a.jpg 1663056b.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Illya Muchnyk
Illya Muchnyk
Photo of Oleksandra Poliakova
Oleksandra Poliakova
Photo of Zakhar Oprysko
Zakhar Oprysko
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More