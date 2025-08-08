Open Banking: Ukraine Enters New Stage Of Payments Market Digital Transformation

August 2025 – The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) enacted a series of regulations on 1 August 2025 that establish an open banking system in Ukraine and significantly improve the regulatory environment for modern fintech services. The new legal framework sets out clear legal standards for secure data sharing, API-based payment services, and third-party access to user accounts — all aligned with the EU's PSD2 Directive. The reforms are important step in the digital transformation of Ukraine's financial services market.
