26 August 2025

Overview Of The Law On Factoring: New Opportunities For Business Financing In Ukraine

The Law of Ukraine "On Factoring" No. 4466-IX dated 3 June 2025 (the "Law") introduces a comprehensive update to existing laws governing factoring.
Illya Muchnyk,Oleksandra Poliakova, and Zakhar Oprysko
August 2025 – The Law of Ukraine "On Factoring" No. 4466-IX dated 3 June 2025 (the "Law") introduces a comprehensive update to existing laws governing factoring. The goal of the Law is to align Ukrainian regulations with best international standards and to establish a modern, digital, and transparent model for interaction in the receivables financing market through the assignment of monetary claims.

What changes will the country's financial markets experience due to the Law's adoption? What new tools will Ukrainian businesses gain?

The Law will take effect less than one year from now, on 30 July 2026. We offer here an overview of its key provisions, including the innovations it introduces.

Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview  in English or  in Ukrainian.

1669918a.jpg 1669918b.jpg

