Overview Of The Law On Factoring: New Opportunities For Business Financing In Ukraine

The Law of Ukraine "On Factoring" No. 4466-IX dated 3 June 2025 (the "Law") introduces a comprehensive update to existing laws governing factoring.

Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk.

August 2025 – The Law of Ukraine "On Factoring" No. 4466-IX dated 3 June 2025 (the "Law") introduces a comprehensive update to existing laws governing factoring. The goal of the Law is to align Ukrainian regulations with best international standards and to establish a modern, digital, and transparent model for interaction in the receivables financing market through the assignment of monetary claims.

What changes will the country's financial markets experience due to the Law's adoption? What new tools will Ukrainian businesses gain?

The Law will take effect less than one year from now, on 30 July 2026. We offer here an overview of its key provisions, including the innovations it introduces.

Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview in English or in Ukrainian.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.