Central Bank Of Ireland Year-End Filing Deadlines

On 28 October 2025, the Central Bank of Ireland (the Central Bank) sent a communication to the Irish funds industry outlining the timeframes for receipt of:

QIAIF / professional and qualified ELTIF authorisations, approvals, notings and change of service provider ( COSP ) filings;

) filings; ICAV registrations and revocation applications; and

UCITS, RIAIF and retail ELTIF authorisations, approvals, and notings,

(the Year-End Communication).

QIAIF / Professional and Qualified ELTIF Filings

For Authorisation, Approval or Noting Deadline for Receipt 23 and 24 December 2025 3 p.m. on 22 December 2025 29 December 2025 3 p.m. on 23 December 2025 30 and 31 December 2025 3 p.m. on 29 December 2025 2 January 2026 5 p.m. on 30 December 2025

The Central Bank advised that normal timeframes for QIAIFs, professional and qualified ELTIFs apply until Monday, 22 December 2025.

QIAIF COSP Filings

Effective Date Deadline for Receipt 24 December 2025 – 2 January 2026 5 p.m. on 17 December 2025

ICAV Registration/Conversion/Migration Applications

Effective Date Deadline for Receipt 23 December 2025 – 31 December 2025 5 p.m. on 9 December 2025

UCITS, RIAIFs, retail ELTIFs Authorisations/Approvals/Noting

Final Documentation for Authorisation, Approval or Noting on: Deadline for Receipt 23 December 2025 5 p.m. on 19 December 2025 24 December 2025 5 p.m. on 19 December 2025 29 December 2025 5 p.m. on 19 December 2025 30 December 2025 5 p.m. on 19 December 2025 31 December 2025 5 p.m. on 19 December 2025

The Central Bank has advised that, in order to focus over the Christmas period on applications that are at an advanced stage and likely to be authorised or approved prior to year-end, the following business dates will not count towards the usual timeframes for issuing comments on applications:

24 December 2025;

29 December 2025;

30 December 2025;

31 December 2025;

2 January 2026; and

5 January 2026 through 9 January 2026.

The Central Bank further provided that an application received on 24 December 2025 will be marked with a received date of 12 January 2026, and that a subsequent draft (non-fast track filing) of an existing application received before 5 p.m. on the 17 December 2025 will be due for return of comments on 19 January 2026.

In this instance, the Central Bank also notes that the 18th to the 23rd of December 2025 and the 12th to the 19th of January 2026 will be counted towards the timeframe in which the application will be assessed.

Friday, 2 January 2026 is the first day of 2026 that funds may be authorised or approved and/or post-authorisation updates will be noted. Executed documentation for funds seeking authorisation, approval or noting on 2 January 2026 must be received by the Central Bank by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

Financial Service Provider (FSP)Authorisations Acquiring Transaction Notification Forms (ATNFs)

FSPs intending to submit an ATNF between Monday, 29 December 2025 and Friday, 2 January 2026 should engage with the Fund Service Provider Authorisation Team in advance of Tuesday, 23 December 2025 via email to Mancofspauthorisations@centralbank.ie.

Revocations

Timeline Deadline for Receipt End of December 2025 5 p.m. 15 December 2025

The Central Bank has not provided any detail in relation to timelines for: (i) Individual Questionnaires (IQ); or (ii) Investment Manager Applications (i.e., non-EU, including UK, based applicants).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.