Central Bank Of Ireland: Year-End Deadlines 2025

The Central Bank of Ireland (the Central Bank) has confirmed its timeframes for receipt of applications with a proposed effective date before year-end 2025.

The Central Bank has provided year-end timelines for the following applications:

QIAIF and/or Professional ELTIF Filings

For authorisation / approval / noting on: Deadline for receipt of submission Or before Monday 22 December 2025 Normal timeframes apply Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 December 2025 3pm on Monday 22 December 2025 Monday 29 December 2025 3pm on Tuesday 23 December 2025 Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 December 2025 3pm on Monday 29 December 2025 Friday 2 January 2026 5pm on Tuesday 30 December 2025

QIAIFs seeking to change Service Provider(s)

Effective date Deadline for receipt of submission Wednesday 24 December 2025 – Thursday 1 January 2026 5pm on Wednesday 17 December 2025

ICAV Registration / Conversion / Migrations

Effective date Deadline for receipt of submission Tuesday 23 December 2025 – Wednesday 31 December 2025 5pm on Tuesday 9 December 2025

UCITS, RIAIF and Retail ELTIF Authorisations / Approvals / Noting

Executed documentation for authorisations / approvals / notings required on 23, 24, 29, 30 and/or 31 December 2025 must be received by close of business on Friday 19 December 2025.

It should be noted that 24 December 2025, 29-31 December 2025 and 2-9 January 2026 will not be counted towards the time-frames for issuing comments in relation to UCITS, RIAIF and Retail ELTIF applications. The Central Bank will aim to focus over the Christmas period on applications that are at an advanced stage and considered likely to be authorised/approved prior to year-end. The Central Bank has provided the following examples:

An application received on Wednesday, 24 December 2025 will take a receipt date of Monday 12 January 2026.

A subsequent draft non-fast track application received before 5pm on Wednesday 17 December 2025 will be due out on Monday 19 January 2026. 18 to 23 December 2025 and 12 to 19 January 2026 are counted towards the timeframe in which the application will be assessed.

Friday 2 January 2026 is the first day of 2026 that funds may be authorised/approved and/or post-authorisation updates noted. Executed documentation for funds seeking authorisation/approval or noting on that date must be received by close of business on Tuesday 30 December 2025.

Fund Service Provider Authorisations

Firms intending to submit an Acquiring Transaction notification between Monday 29 December 2025 and Friday 2 January 2026 (inclusive) should engage with the Fund Service Provider Authorisation Team in advance of Tuesday 23 December 2025, by emailing Mancofspauthorisations@centralbank.ie.

Fund Revocations

Funds seeking to revoke at end of December 2025 must submit a complete revocation application, including payment of the funding levy, by 5pm on Monday 15 December 2025.

