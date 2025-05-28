Ukraine's National Bank Currency Control: New Updates

On 10 May 2025, the Resolution of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) dated 09.05.2025 No. 53 "On Amendments to Resolution of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine dated 24 February 2022 No. 18" came into force. It enacted the changes to the list of allowed cross-border transactions, likewise the rules on dividend payments abroad and operating foreign currency loans for purchase.

Released Foreign Currency Transactions for Ukrainian Companies

Payments for imports delivered on or before 23 February 2021.

Refunds of advance payments received from non-resident buyers before 23 February 2022.

Repayment of external loans obtained before 20 June 2023.

Transferring up to EUR 1 million annually (or equivalent in another foreign currency) to finance foreign branches and representative offices (The resident entity must have been operational for at least 12 months at the time of the transaction).

Cover expenses such as registration fees, arbitration and court fees, and other costs associated with enforcement proceedings related to non-residents' non-compliance with import and export contracts.

The limit for cash withdrawals abroad using corporate cards has been increased to UAH 17,500 per seven calendar days. The monthly limit for payments abroad using corporate cards has been raised to UAH 150,000 from all accounts of a bank client opened in the national currency (these limits do not apply to certain categories of persons, such as those involved in international cargo transportation and international sports competitions).

The NBU has also permitted forward FX transactions, including those for the sale of foreign currency by bank clients on forward terms.

These regulatory changes present a new positive signal for foreign investors considering Ukraine. By allowing greater flexibility in cross-border operations, the NBU demonstrates a commitment to liberalising capital flows and improving investment conditions.

Other Relaxations Introduced for Ukrainain Residents

The monthly limit of UAH 500,000 for foreign currency cross-border card transactions for individuals now also applies to payments with the following merchant category codes (MCCs): 7299 – miscellaneous personal services; 7311 – advertising services; 7392 – management, consulting, and public relations; 7399 – business services; 8111 – legal services and solicitors; 8931 – accounting and auditing services; 8999 – professional services; 9399 – public services.

Ukrainian citizens may now also pay consular fees directly from accounts in Ukrainian banks to accounts of Ukrainian embassies and consulates abroad (as part of the e-Consul portal implementation).

Enhanced Currency Supervision Over Import Transactions

Ukrainain banks are now prohibited from concluding foreign exchange supervision over import transactions where a non-resident returns funds to the importer in Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) from non-resident banks' loro accounts.

Completion of FX supervision is now only permitted if the funds are returned from abroad to Ukraine in foreign currency.

Conclusion

The Resolution allows Ukrainian companies to enhance their efforts in promoting products in foreign markets. In the long term, these amendments are expected to support the country's export potential by fostering cooperation between Ukrainian businesses and international partners, ultimately increasing trade volumes.

Overall, this fresh adjustment in foreign currency control regime reflects Ukraine's readiness to reintegrate into global financial markets, thereby making the country more attractive to strategic and institutional investors alike.

While wartime conditions still apply, the National Bank of Ukraine is proactively enabling:

Lawful repatriation of profits and debt;

Currency liberalisation based on actual capital inflows;

Legal protections for cross-border business activity;

Improved clarity and confidence in banking and FX operations.

For foreign investors, this marks a pivotal improvement in risk management, operational viability, and long-term capital security in Ukraine.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.