NBU Revises Currency Restrictions: Support For Businesses And Targeted Enhancement Of Currency Supervision

Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk.
May 2025 – On 9 May 2025 the National
Bank of Ukraine (NBU) published new amendments to existing currency
restrictions introduced in February 2022, following the launch of
Russia's full-scale invasion. The revised regulatory provisions
are aimed at creating a more favourable environment for attracting
foreign capital, while maintaining effective controls over foreign
currency flows.