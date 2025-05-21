ARTICLE
21 May 2025

NBU Revises Currency Restrictions: Support For Businesses And Targeted Enhancement Of Currency Supervision

On 9 May 2025 the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) published new amendments to existing currency restrictions introduced in February 2022, following the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Illya Muchnyk and Oleksandra Poliakova
May 2025 – On 9 May 2025 the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) published new amendments to existing currency restrictions introduced in February 2022, following the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion. The revised regulatory provisions are aimed at creating a more favourable environment for attracting foreign capital, while maintaining effective controls over foreign currency flows.

