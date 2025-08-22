ARTICLE
22 August 2025

FinReg - In The Know: Consumer Finance

AG
Addleshaw Goddard

Contributor

Addleshaw Goddard logo

Addleshaw Goddard is an international law firm, almost 250 years in the making. We're trusted by over 5000 organisations, including 50 FTSE 100 companies, to solve problems, deliver deals, defend rights, comply with regulations and mitigate risk. Our work spans more than 50 areas of business law for clients across multiple industries in over 100 countries worldwide. And while the challenges our clients bring us may vary, we approach and solve them with the same, single-minded focus: finding the smartest way to achieve the biggest impact.

Explore Firm Details
Last month was significant for developments in financial services with the announcement of the Leeds Reforms and the Chancellor's Mansion House speech.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Rosanna Bryant,Clare Hughes,Jennifer Irving
+2 Authors

Last month was significant for developments in financial services with the announcement of the Leeds Reforms and the Chancellor's Mansion House speech. The Leeds Reforms mentioned radical changes in the UK mortgage regime to facilitate sustainable home ownership and enhance access for mortgage borrowers in line with the Government's growth agenda for financial services. In this issue we discuss some of these reforms and relevant considerations for firms to assess how these changes may impact their systems and processes for mortgage lending. This newsletter also covers an update on the upcoming regulation of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) including the recent consultation from the Financial Conduct Authority setting out the proposed regulatory regime for BNPL. Last but not the least, we share our insights into the landmark Motor Commission Supreme Court Judgment - Hopcraft and another v Close Brothers Limited where we explore the judgment in greater detail, including key takeaways, broader implications, and the potential impact on future motor finance litigation.

1668912 a.jpg

Mortgage reforms to boost sustainable home ownership and access

Last month was significant for developments in financial services with the announcement of the Leeds Reforms and the Chancellor's Mansion House speech. The Leeds Reforms mentioned radical changes in the UK mortgage regime to facilitate sustainable home ownership and enhance access for mortgage borrowers in line with the Government's growth agenda for financial services. In this issue we discuss some of these reforms and relevant considerations for firms to assess how these changes may impact their systems and processes for mortgage lending.

Read our insights on these key reforms and possible impacts on relevant firms

Regulation of Buy Now Pay Later and FCA consultation

Significant progress has been made in the last two months in shaping the regulation of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). The Government passed legislation on 14 July to bring Deferred Payment Credit (DPC), commonly known as BNPL, under regulation starting 15 July 2026 for third-party lenders, and on 18 July the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a Consultation Paper (CP25/23) on the proposed regulatory regime for BNPL.

Read more here on the FCA's proposed regime for BNPL and the upcoming milestones

Motor Commission Supreme Court Judgment - Hopcraft and another v Close Brothers Limited

On Friday 1 August, the UK Supreme Court handed down its long-awaited judgment in the conjoined appeals of Hopcraft v Close Brothers, Johnson v FirstRand Bank t/a MotoNovo Finance, and Wrench v FirstRand Bank t/a MotoNovo Finance ([2025] UKSC 33). The Court held that car dealers arranging motor finance do not owe fiduciary duties to customers, meaning lenders are not liable for bribery or dishonest assistance. However, undisclosed commissions may still render agreements unfair under section 140A of the Consumer Credit Act, depending on the facts. In our p below, we explore the judgment in greater detail, including key takeaways, broader implications, and the potential impact on future motor finance litigation.

Read our key insights into the judgment here and the possible impacts on financial services and future motor finance litigation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rosanna Bryant
Rosanna Bryant
Photo of Clare Hughes
Clare Hughes
Photo of Sophie Skelton
Sophie Skelton
Photo of Jennifer Irving
Jennifer Irving
Photo of Heather Ibbotson
Heather Ibbotson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More