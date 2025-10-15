ARTICLE
15 October 2025

Time To Switch: UK Moves To A Single Sanctions List By January 2026

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

On October 13, 2025, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office ("FCDO"), the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ("OFSI") and His Majesty's Treasury ("HM Treasury") confirmed...
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
John Verwey,Anna Maleva-Otto,Sulaiman Malik
+2 Authors
On October 13, 2025, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office ("FCDO"), the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ("OFSI") and His Majesty's Treasury ("HM Treasury") confirmed that from January 28, 2026, the UK Sanctions List ("UKSL") will be the single official source of United Kingdom (UK) sanctions designations. The OFSI Consolidated List will close. The change follows a cross-government review and industry feedback to simplify screening.

Who Is Affected?

  • All Firms conducting sanctions screening (banks, asset managers, insurers, professional services, marketplaces, FinTechs, crypto, trade/commodity firms) and any third-party screening vendors that source UK designations.
  • Non-UK businesses operating outside the UK but screening for UK exposure should also align their sources and controls.

Why It Matters

A single list should cut duplication, reduce false negatives from mismatched fields, and streamline vendor integrations. Guidance has been published to help firms prepare; the UK Government recommends switching to UKSL as the primary data source now (and in any case before January 28, 2026).

What Firms Should Do Now

Firms should update policies to cite the UK Sanctions List as the authoritative source from go-live and brief teams while ensuring subscriptions to Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office/Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation update alerts remain active.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
John Verwey
Anna Maleva-Otto
Rachel E. Lowe
Sulaiman Malik
Michael Singh
