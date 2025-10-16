ARTICLE
16 October 2025

FSR Brief EP9: Motor Finance Redress Proposal – Beginning Of The End? (Podcast)

The FSR Brief is back following an extended summer break, and top of the agenda is the FCA's proposal for a redress scheme which seeks to draw a line under the long running saga around the disclosure...
The FSR Brief is back following an extended summer break, and top of the agenda is the FCA's proposal for a redress scheme which seeks to draw a line under the long running saga around the disclosure of motor finance commission. Jon Ford, Michael Tan, and Jack Moore discuss the scope of the scheme, what firms should be thinking about and what this means for the FCA's approach to redress more generally.

For a high level view, you can read our summary of the FCA's proposal. For the full background, you can catch up on our previous FSR Brief podcast on motor finance from January 2025, and the special edition of Banking Litigation podcast covering the Supreme Court's decision in August 2025. Our views on the FCA's consultation on the approach to redress more generally can be found on our blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

