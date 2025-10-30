OFSI Annual Reports Provides Enforcement Figures

57 "enforcement actions" which includes fines, disclosures, warning letters and referrals to regulators;

OFSO has published its Annual Report for 2024-2025. This includes the following figures: 57 "enforcement actions" which includes fines, disclosures, warning letters and referrals to regulators;

2 fines during the period (there have been more since), although it adds that "many cases under active investigation are expected to come to decision points in 2025-2026";

As at April 2025 OFSI had 240 "active cases under investigation";

Of the 394 new cases in 2024-2025, 180 were not the result of a self report (i.e. these cases were the result of pro-active investigation). Of these 394, most were in the financial services sector (142), with the legal sector providing the next most (46); Very few investigations concerned either manufacturing (8) or the maritime sector (7) 329 of the new cases concerned the UK's Russian sanctions;

OFSI closed 214 cases during the annual period.

