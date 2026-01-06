In a recent article, Jersey Finance's Philip Pirecki provides a different slant on tokenisation, focussing on the younger, digitally-native generation of gamers, investors and entrepreneurs, who are immersed in technology and used to transacting in online currencies, like Fortnite's in-game currency V-Bucks.

Read the article now for fresh insights: Tokenisation and the V-Bucks Generation Transition

First published by Advisorpedia, a platform for the US investment industry, the article explores how:

The step from transacting in virtual gaming currencies to investing in virtual real-world assets is a natural transition

Tokenisation can build on familiar territory to provide the next generation with further opportunities, opening up access to a greater variety of assets through fractional ownership and improved liquidity – from real estate to art to commodities

The liquidity tokenisation offers to start and scale up businesses, driven by this generation, is a natural next step and could prove transformational in enabling V-Bucks innovators to attract alternative sources of funding to their start-ups from diverse sources

Asset managers need to develop products and solutions that draw on tokenisation to meet shifting expectations around value, risk, opportunity and efficiency

Philip's article: Tokenisation and the V-Bucks Generation Transition, complements the host of content available in our dedicated tokenisation hub. Explore our tokenisation hub for more insights, including podcasts and videos.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.