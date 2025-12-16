Member's Spotlight: Flaunting Your Assets

For Audentia Capital, the secret to their success is to operate with the mindset of a boutique firm, CEO and founder Alberto Llaneza Martin explains.

For those who don't know your company, can you provide some background?

After 14 years in capital markets, I decided to move to the asset management sector and founded Audentia Capital in 2012. We are a full scope AIFM focused exclusively on the structuring and regulatory management of alternative investment funds from Malta. Over the years, we have expanded our operations to other jurisdictions as well, especially Luxembourg, in which we manage our largest funds.

This has allowed us to grow every single year, becoming the leading Maltese independent asset manager exclusively dedicated to third-party funds under the AIFMD framework. We have managed to build a large team with different backgrounds and expertise, something that allows us to manage funds investing in virtually any type of asset.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

A fact many people don't know is that although we manage a large and diverse portfolio of funds, we still operate with the mindset of a boutique firm. Every mandate is treated as unique, and our internal processes have been built from the ground up to be highly efficient. This allows us to stay agile while maintaining strong regulatory discipline.

Because of this, we understand first-hand the operational challenges faced by fund promoters and asset managers: the need for timely and accurate NAVs; the value of clear and comprehensive responses from your AIFM; and the frustration caused by unanswered emails. This background shaped our culture and that is why we emphasize responsiveness and instill the principle that important matters are handled today, not tomorrow.

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

At the moment, we are authorised to manage funds in Malta and Luxembourg, a footprint that has enabled us to grow every year since inception. We are currently passporting our licence into Ireland, where we are preparing the launch of the first fund before the year end. Our objective is to scale while preserving the high-quality, bespoke service that defines us.

A key priority is improving our operational and technological infrastructure to deliver a smoother, more efficient fund management experience.

Are there any projects/achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?

One of our most significant achievements is the scale we have reached since we got the full AIFM licence in 2018 while maintaining the personalised, boutique approach that defines us. We now manage over 70 active funds, and we expect another important increase next year.

I'm also proud of the trust our clients place in us; many choose Audentia not only for our regulatory expertise but because they see us as long-term partners capable of supporting their funds throughout every stage of their development and virtually any asset. This combination of sustained growth and deep client relationships is something I value greatly.

What in your opinion makes Malta an effective jurisdiction to set up a business?

Malta combines robust EU-aligned regulation with an agile and cost-efficient environment. It offers a skilled, multilingual pool of service providers and a regulator that is both approachable and business-oriented, while maintaining high supervisory standards. We had preliminary discussions with the Malta Financial Services Authority to sponsor the establishment of a European Long Term Investment Fund under the Notified Alternative Investment Funds framework, which we believe could give Malta a competitive advantage and attract additional business to the island. For us, Malta has been the ideal jurisdiction to grow our asset management platform with European reach.

The island has a strong ecosystem of financial services professionals, a pragmatic regulator, and an operational cost base that makes it attractive for specialised fund platforms like ours.

