Funds: Investments With Security, Efficiency And Success

Konstantinos Michail, Senior Associate at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, highlights the firm's leading role in supporting investment funds, providing comprehensive legal guidance throughout their lifecycle—from establishment and licensing to compliance, governance, and risk management. The firm works closely with international managers and institutional investors, contributing to transactions that strengthen the real economy while promoting Cyprus as a competitive and EU-aligned jurisdiction. Konstantinos notes key trends shaping the sector, including increased focus on real assets, ESG and sustainable finance, tokenization, private credit, and risk-adjusted returns. Legal advisors play a strategic role, not only ensuring regulatory compliance but also supporting fund structuring, investor confidence, and long-term growth. To further enhance Cyprus as a regional hub, he emphasizes the need for continued regulatory simplification, promotion of fintech and innovative fund structures, strengthened human capital, specialized banking services, and international visibility, positioning the country as a top destination for investment fund activity.

You can read the full interview here.

