Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - February 2026

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker along with possible dates impacts and actions items arising for fund managers.

The effective date of 16 April 2026 for implementation by UCITS Management companies and AIFMs (FMCs) of AIFMD 2.0 / UCITS 6 Level 1 changes is drawing near and focus is on completing necessary updates by that time. Not every change will be relevant for every FMC, AIF or UCITS and changes that are relevant may have different implications and application for individual FMCs and AIFs/UCITS.

The CBI is implementing a streamlined AIFMD 2.0 authorisation process for alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs) which engage in loan origination.

ESMA published its third report dated 6 January 2026 on marketing requirements and marketing communications under the Regulation on cross-border distribution of funds.

An OECD update to the common reporting standard took effect in Ireland on 1 January 2026. The Irish Funds AEOI Tax WG has updated the FATCA and CRS individual and entity self-certification forms to reflect changes under CRS 2.0.

The CBI has launched Consultation Paper 166, aimed at clarifying Prohibition Notice Procedures under the Investigations pillar of the Fitness and Probity regime.

ESMA has released the second of its four thematic notes on clear, fair and not misleading sustainability‑related claims for financial services firms. This note focuses on the use of ESG strategies, in particular ESG integration and ESG exclusions, in non‑regulatory communications such as fund factsheets and marketing materials.

The European Commission is conducting a consultation until 12 March 2026 to gather detailed feedback from stakeholders on the obstacles currently faced by EU venture and growth capital fund managers, as well as on possible policy measures to address them.

