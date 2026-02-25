Your Top Questions About Our Ireland Legal Analyst Programme – Answered By Current Analysts

Our Ireland Legal Analyst programme attracts graduates and postgraduates who are completing their FE1s and want real experience in financial services law.

To give prospective applicants a genuine insight into the programme, we spoke with two of our current Legal Analysts, Jacob Commins and Alana Lacey, about their experience.

Here they share answers to the questions they were most curious about before joining the programme, along with what they have learned so far in their roles.

What made you apply for the Legal Analyst Programme?

Alana: After finishing college, I wanted to gain practical legal experience while also beginning my FE1s. The Legal Analyst Programme stood out because it combines exposure to high quality legal work with dedicated support for the FE1 exams. The opportunity to work on complex, high profile matters at an international firm, while being supported throughout my exam journey, made it an ideal starting point for my legal career.

What does a typical day as a Legal Analyst look like?

Jacob: There is no such thing as a 'typical' day as a Legal Analyst, which is one of the best parts of the role. That said, my day usually starts by checking in with associates and partners to understand priorities. On any given day, I might be reviewing transaction documents, preparing first drafts, carrying out legal research, or coordinating filings and closing mechanics for deals. No two days look the same, but each day helps build both your legal and professional experience.

How has the programme supported your FE1 and early career journey?

Alana: The team was incredibly supportive throughout my FE1 journey. I was able to work flexibly and take study leave to prepare for the exams, which allowed me to balance work and study effectively and pass all of my exams first time. Now that I have completed my FE1s and will soon be starting a training contract with the firm, I continue to be supported through mentorship, challenging work, and ongoing training and development.

What skills have you developed during your time as a Legal Analyst at Walkers?

Jacob: I have developed a strong mix of technical legal and practical skills. I now have a solid understanding of how finance and capital markets operate, and how transactions are structured. Beyond the technical side, the role has really sharpened my ability to manage multiple workstreams at once and prioritise effectively in a fast-paced environment. You quickly learn how to work to deadlines, stay organised and adapt when priorities change.

What has been your favourite part of the programme?

Alana: My favourite part of the programme has been the opportunity to work on innovative and high-profile transactions. I have gained exposure to a wide range of market leading deals, and it has been incredibly rewarding to get hands on transactional experience so early in my career. Another highlight was the opportunity to complete a client secondment, which gave me valuable insight into the client perspective and helped develop my commercial awareness.

What advice would you give to someone thinking of applying?

Jacob: Do not be put off if you do not have a background in financial services. What really matters is being curious, engaged and willing to learn. You get real exposure to complex transactions, with work that is genuinely hands on rather than administrative. Working closely with associates, partners and other teams is very rewarding, and you are treated as part of the team from day one. It is a great environment to learn, build confidence and start your legal career.

