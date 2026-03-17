Funds Focus - March 26

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Welcome to the March 2026 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds update – 'Funds Focus'.

In this month's edition we look at:

Key Dates & Deadlines: Q1 2026

Stay ahead of key dates and deadlines in Q1 and Q2 2026 and some key forthcoming dates along with possible impacts and action items arising for fund managers.

Stay ahead of key dates and deadlines in Q1 and Q2 2026 and some key forthcoming dates along with possible impacts and action items arising for fund managers. Central Bank of Ireland fast-track for AIFMD 2.0 fund updates

The Central Bank of Ireland has published details of its AIFMD II/UCITS VI fast-track for updates and filings of fund documentation for UCITS and AIFs.

The Central Bank of Ireland has published details of its AIFMD II/UCITS VI fast-track for updates and filings of fund documentation for UCITS and AIFs. Central Bank of Ireland 2026 Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook – Funds

On 26 February 2026, the Central Bank of Ireland published its 2026 Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook report, outlining its perspectives on the key trends and risks shaping the financial sector and its supervisory priorities for the year ahead.

On 26 February 2026, the Central Bank of Ireland published its 2026 Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook report, outlining its perspectives on the key trends and risks shaping the financial sector and its supervisory priorities for the year ahead. EMIR 3 revised clearing thresholds

On 26 February 2026, ESMA published EMIR 3 regulatory technical standards with revised clearing thresholds that are scheduled to take effect on adoption of the regulatory technical standards by the European Commission.

On 26 February 2026, ESMA published EMIR 3 regulatory technical standards with revised clearing thresholds that are scheduled to take effect on adoption of the regulatory technical standards by the European Commission. CSRD update – EU publishes Omnibus I Directive

On 26 February 2026, the EU published in the Official Journal the final legal text of the Omnibus I Directive, which amends the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, following a final vote in the Council on 24 February.

On 26 February 2026, the EU published in the Official Journal the final legal text of the Omnibus I Directive, which amends the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, following a final vote in the Council on 24 February. Shareholder Rights consultation

The European Commission has launched a consultation on the Shareholder Rights Directive. It is open until 6 May 2026 and a legislative proposal is expected in Q4 2026.

The European Commission has launched a consultation on the Shareholder Rights Directive. It is open until 6 May 2026 and a legislative proposal is expected in Q4 2026. AML / CFT risk assessment data collection

The Central Bank of Ireland has contacted a sample of approximately 31 fund management companies on behalf of the Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism to participate in an upcoming data collection exercise to test risk assessment models for the financial sector (data calibration exercise) to be conducted in 2026 by AMLA, in cooperation with National AML/CFT Competent Authorities.

The Central Bank of Ireland has contacted a sample of approximately 31 fund management companies on behalf of the Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism to participate in an upcoming data collection exercise to test risk assessment models for the financial sector (data calibration exercise) to be conducted in 2026 by AMLA, in cooperation with National AML/CFT Competent Authorities. AIFMD II – LMT RTS published

In line with the planned initiatives outlined in its 2026 Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook report, the Central Bank of Ireland has commenced supervisory engagement with firms relating to portfolio-level compliance with the ESMA fund naming guidelines.

In line with the planned initiatives outlined in its 2026 Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook report, the Central Bank of Ireland has commenced supervisory engagement with firms relating to portfolio-level compliance with the ESMA fund naming guidelines. ESMA 2025 report on costs and performance of EU retail products

ESMA has published its annual report on the costs and performance of EU retail investment products, providing an overview of key developments up to the end of 2024. The report covers UCITS, retail AIFs, structured retail products and for the first time, new analysis of active ETFs and ELTIFs.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.