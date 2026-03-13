Central Bank Of Ireland Publishes Discussion Paper 12 On DLT & Tokenisation In Financial Services

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Background

On 5 March 2026, the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) published its much-anticipated Discussion Paper 12: Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) & Tokenisation in Financial Services (Paper).

The CBI believes that DLT and tokenisation, if enabled and deployed correctly, can change the financial system for the better, including by helping the EU deliver on its objectives to integrate and deepen its financial markets.

The Paper is intended to stimulate informed dialogue on the future role of DLT and tokenisation applications within the Irish and European financial services ecosystem with a series of questions posed for stakeholders to provide their feedback on.

In the CBI's recent Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook for 2026, it mentions that it has noted strong levels of engagement with organisations working on tokenised proposals with live applications currently under review. In the context of Irish regulated funds, the Paper outlines that proposals for initial use cases being considered by the CBI have tended to focus on the digital representation of an investor's share or unit in a fund in the form of a token, typically using a digital twin model.

In this briefing, we focus on the aspects of the Paper which primarily relate to tokenisation in Irish regulated funds1.

DLT and tokenisation

The CBI understands DLT to be a technological solution that achieves a single, shared "source of truth" through a common ledger.

Tokenisation, for the purposes of the Paper, refers to the issuance or representation of assets in the form of digital tokens, using technologies such as DLT.

The Paper considers two types of tokens in particular: (i) those issued solely or directly on DLT by the issuer (sometimes referred to as "digitally native" tokens); and (ii) those that are digital representations of existing assets that have originally been issued elsewhere (sometimes referred to as "non-native" tokens).

Benefits of tokenisation and the enablers

Benefits

The CBI recognises benefits of tokenisation as including:

Efficiency;

Supporting innovation and unlocking economic opportunities;

Transparency and auditability; and

Greater integration in European capital markets.

Enablers and conditions

However, the CBI notes that a number of enablers and conditions are important in order to leverage the benefits of DLT and tokenisation. These include the following:

Legal and regulatory clarity – clear and coherent legal and regulatory frameworks; Interoperability and standardisation – common technical, operational and messaging standards; Tokenisation of assets and money – consideration of the role of digital forms of money in unlocking the true potential of tokenisation in finance; Settlement in central bank money – the importance that that central bank money remains the ultimate settlement asset across the financial system; Operational resilience and scalability – the maintenance of continuity of service with the ability to handle high transaction volumes with predictable latency; Digital identity, verification and trust infrastructure – reliable and verifiable digital identity frameworks; and Transparent and accountable governance – clarity on management of the system, operation of the consensus mechanism and how changes in the protocol or rulebook are decided.

Tokenisation in funds

In this focus area, the CBI acknowledges that funds depend on accurate and timely processing of subscriptions, redemptions, transfers and corporate actions. Tokenisation may allow certain elements of these workflows to be automated through programmable rules embedded in tokenised fund units and facilitate more consistent data across participants by reducing duplication of records.

The CBI also notes that tokenisation of funds relies on, and benefits from, adjacent developments, such as the development of tokenised settlement assets, collateral management platforms or intraday liquidity arrangements. These applications are technically linked to developments in tokenised money and payment systems and need to be assessed in conjunction with broader monetary and financial stability considerations. It notes that it is keen to understand and assess the micro-macro relationships between these developments.

In the Paper, the CBI focuses in particular on liquidity management, money market funds (MMFs) and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Liquidity management

The CBI notes that in a digitally native future state, tokenisation in funds may affect both the perceived and actual liquidity of fund units, with implications for liquidity transformation and the use of liquidity management tools (LMTs).

The CBI sets out that tokenisation in funds may increase the need for clear and robust liquidity management frameworks. In a tokenised environment LMTs would need to remain available to the fund. With this in mind, the CBI has outlined in the Paper examples of how certain LMTs (e.g. swing pricing, anti-dilution levies, redemption gates, notice periods and suspension of dealings) may be operationalised in a future tokenised state. As part of this, the CBI suggests that tokenisation may enhance the timeliness and consistency with which LMTs are applied, although the application of the LMTs may be more complex.

Notwithstanding this, the CBI states that where there are token transfers outside of controlled dealing cycles, investors might perceive the fund tokens as more liquid than the underlying assets, exacerbating liquidity mismatch.

Money Market Funds

In a future state, MMF units representing ownership of fund share tokens may be natively issued on-chain without a parallel traditional infrastructure acting as the actual ledger of record. The CBI recognises that there is the potential that tokenisation changes some of the underlying uses of MMFs e.g. tokenised MMF (TMMF) units being accepted as eligible collateral. While this use could materially improve efficiency and responsiveness of collateral management, the CBI recognises that it could also introduce new risk transmission channels.

Exchange Traded Funds

The CBI notes that tokenisation of investment fund units may blur the functional distinction between traditional open-ended funds and ETFs. The CBI is aware that if tokenised fund units were to support efficient secondary trading, they could replicate some features of ETFs, including intraday transferability and improved liquidity.

The CBI notes in the Paper that these developments raise questions regarding the consistency of regulatory treatment across economically similar activities. It also highlights the importance of preserving the mechanisms that underpin ETF liquidity and price formation, particularly in stress conditions. The critical issue raised by the CBI is whether such arrangements preserve the effectiveness of the arbitrage mechanism at the Authorised Participant that underpins ETF liquidity and price alignment with the NAV.

In this section of the Paper, the CBI provides illustrative use cases in respect of MMFs and ETFs to outline the potential benefits of different types of fund tokenisation as well as the risks that need to be managed effectively. We have set out below a summary of these benefits and risks. Please refer to the Paper for the operational arrangements for each use case.