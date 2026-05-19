Investment Funds Newsletter - May 2026

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As we mark the implementation of AIFMD 2.0 in Ireland, our newsletter brings together in one place our publications addressing the key recent developments impacting the funds industry. These include the Central Bank of Ireland (“Central Bank”) report on board effectiveness and upcoming changes to disclosure requirements under the ESG Ratings Regulation.
With the latest changes for alternative investment funds now implemented, we look at future changes to the AIFMD proposed in the European Commission’s Consultation on Venture and Growth Capital Funds. The Central Bank has recognised the potential benefits of distributed ledger technology and tokenisation for the fund industry in its recent discussion paper. The Central Bank also addresses the expanding use of artificial intelligence, digital money and tokenisation in its Central Bank’s Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook Report.
Our briefing notes, accessible via the links in our newsletter, provide further detail on these developments.
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