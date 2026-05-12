Horizon scanner Finance May 2026 - Thought Leadership

Arthur Cox are most popular:
- within Law Department Performance and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
PSD 3 and PSR
PSD3 and PSR: Final compromise texts published
Crypto assets and CBI requirements
Crypto-asset knowledge and competence requirements: Central Bank of Ireland confirms integration into the Irish supervisory framework
AIFMD II / UCITS VI
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.[View Source]