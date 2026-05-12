ARTICLE
12 May 2026

Horizon scanner Finance May 2026 - Thought Leadership

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
Arthur Cox LLP presents key regulatory developments in European financial services for May 2026, covering the final compromise texts for PSD3 and PSR, the Central Bank of Ireland's integration of crypto-asset...
Ireland Finance and Banking
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Arthur Cox are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

PSD 3 and PSR

PSD3 and PSR: Final compromise texts published

Crypto assets and CBI requirements

Crypto-asset knowledge and competence requirements: Central Bank of Ireland confirms integration into the Irish supervisory framework

AIFMD II / UCITS VI

Ireland implements AIFMD II and UCITS VI

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More