Irish Withholding Tax In Fund Finance: Where Is The Source?

How tax transparency rules affect lending to non-Irish limited partnerships with Irish partners. This forms part of the August 2026 Edition of FUNDed

Key Takeaways

Irish WHT can arise on interest paid under a facility even where no Irish entity is party to the loan. Where the borrower is a non-Irish LP with an Irish partner, the tax transparency of the LP structure means that the Irish partner is treated as the payer, potentially giving the interest an Irish source.

A wide range of statutory exemptions exists, and most institutional lenders will qualify — but the issue must be identified and appropriate provisions included in the facility documentation.

As the fund finance market continues to grow and structures become more complex — with NAV facilities, hybrid facilities, and multi-jurisdictional lending groups becoming increasingly common — Irish WHT could arise in unexpected contexts. Early engagement between borrowers, lenders, and their advisers on these points as part of the tax structuring will ensure that the risk is properly managed and that fund financing transactions can continue to be executed efficiently.

Why Irish Withholding Tax Matters in Fund Finance

A non-Irish LP borrows under a facility agreement. No Irish entity is party to the loan. Yet the lender may still face Irish withholding tax (“WHT”) on its interest income. Why? Irish WHT applies to interest with an Irish “source” and tax transparency rules can mean the source is Irish even when the borrower is not Irish. This has direct consequences for how fund financing documents are drafted and negotiated.

Ireland is one of Europe’s leading fund jurisdictions. Irish Investment Limited Partnerships (“ILPs”) are a regulated fund structure increasingly attractive to global investors and managers. In direct lending and credit platforms, Irish entities such as ICAVs (corporate regulated investment funds) commonly invest or lend through a limited partnership (a “LP”) formed in the Cayman Islands, Jersey, or Delaware. It is often essential for these platforms that the LP is transparent — or “look-through” — for Irish tax purposes so that the Irish entity is entitled to the income of the LP for tax treaty purposes.

Ireland imposes WHT on annual interest from an Irish source, directly affecting lending to such structures and the legal documentation surrounding them. Where an ILP is itself the borrower, the application of these rules is relatively straightforward. Where the borrower is a subsidiary LP of an Irish entity, the position is more complex and needs to be considered at the outset.

This article outlines how the Irish WHT rules apply and the practical consequences for fund financing transactions.

The Irish WHT Framework

The Obligation: Irish Source

Where interest has an “Irish source”, the payer is obliged to deduct Irish income tax at 20% before paying the lender. This obligation is imposed by section 246(2) of the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997 (“TCA 1997”). Importantly, it can apply even where a borrower is not Irish.

The leading case law establishes that “source” is determined by a multi-factorial test (the key cases being National Bank of Greece and Ardmore Construction). The most important factors are the residence of the debtor, the location of its assets / security and the origin of the funds out of which interest is paid. The test requires an assessment of the underlying commercial reality. If the factors point to Ireland, the interest may have an Irish source.

Where the borrower is an Irish partnership, such as an ILP, the interest will invariably be viewed as having an Irish source. This is relevant for subscription line facilities involving an ILP.

Where a non-Irish LP is the contractual borrower and has an Irish partner, the position becomes more complex. On the basis that the LP is transparent for Irish tax purposes, the Irish partner is treated as the party earning the income and incurring the expenses of the LP including the interest expense. Because the debtor is, in substance, Irish, the interest may be considered to have an Irish source, which means Irish WHT could apply. There will be cases where this does not apply — for example, where the Irish partner holds only a small interest, or where the weight of other factors points away from Ireland — but in our experience the general trend in the market is to assume that Irish WHT is a risk on such structures.

If the interest has an Irish source, the next question is whether any of the statutory exemptions relieve the obligation to withhold.

Exemptions from Irish WHT

Irish WHT arises only on “annual” interest — a tax-law term that broadly captures interest on any loan or facility capable of remaining outstanding for 12 months or more. Where a subscription line (“sub-line”) facility involves short-term lending that will not extend beyond a year, the interest should fall outside this definition, and no Irish WHT should apply. The position becomes more complex where the facility provides for loan extensions beyond 12 months, as it may then be regarded as one capable of bearing annual interest.

The key commercial question is: can the lender receive its interest free of withholding?

Irish law contains a wide array of exemptions from WHT on annual interest. Interest can be paid to any Irish bank, other Irish funds, and other active lending entities. However, if the lender is based outside Ireland, it must fall within one of several exempt categories. The most important is for a lender that is a corporate resident and taxable in an EU jurisdiction, or resident in a jurisdiction with which Ireland has signed a double tax treaty (a “DTA State”). This covers most US and European lending institutions — but lenders based in international fund centres such as Jersey or the Cayman Islands would not qualify.

The Transparent Partnership Issue

Where the borrower is a non-Irish LP with an Irish partner, WHT is a risk that is easily overlooked. As outlined previously, tax transparency means the Irish partner may be treated as the real debtor for Irish tax purposes, potentially resulting in Irish source interest and an Irish WHT obligation.

Due diligence on the lender’s status will be required to determine whether it qualifies for an exemption from WHT.

A Section 110 Company is an SPV commonly used in Irish funds and financing structures. Where the Irish partner is a Section 110 Company, interest can be paid gross (without any WHT deduction) to any person — corporate or otherwise — that is resident in an EU jurisdiction or DTA State. Where the Irish partner is a fund, such as an ICAV, similar exemptions should apply. These exemptions are readily understood by international lenders but may not always be front of mind for lenders, counsel, or borrowers engaged in routine facility agreements.

Impact on Facility Agreements

This analysis has direct, practical consequences for how credit agreements are drafted and, in particular, for how tax risk is allocated in facility agreements.

The Gross-Up Mechanism in Fund Finance Agreements

In market-standard fund financing agreements, if a borrower is required to withhold tax from an interest payment, it must increase (or “gross up”) the payment so that the lender receives the full amount net of the deduction. However, there is typically an exclusion from this gross-up if the lender does not independently qualify for an exemption — that is, if it is not a “qualifying lender”.

Under a typical Loan Market Association (LMA) facility agreement, the qualifying lender definition sets out the conditions under which interest can be paid without withholding. If a lender satisfies those conditions, it can certify this to the borrower, who can then pay gross. In US-style facility agreements, the concept of “Excluded Taxes” aims to achieve the same outcome.

Irish WHT Application in Non-Irish LP Structures

The presence of Irish tax language in a facility where the borrower is a non-Irish LP may not seem logical — but where the sole limited partner is an Irish fund or Section 110 Company, inclusion of such provisions is merited for the reasons outlined previously.

As noted, the wide range of Irish exemptions from WHT is intended to accommodate lending from outside the jurisdiction. Once lenders are made aware of the issue, they can take steps to confirm their exempt status, which should resolve the withholding tax concern.

Negotiating WHT Risk

Once the WHT risk has been identified, allocating that risk between the parties frequently involves commercial negotiation. The lender may be prepared to share information confirming that it is resident and taxable in an EU jurisdiction or a DTA State but may still insist on a full gross-up. This can be justified on the basis that it is lending to a non-Irish partnership — and therefore Irish WHT is not its concern or risk at all.

Borrowers can counter this on the basis that WHT would be a cost for the entire structure — and ultimately the lender — if it arose. In practice, where the lender clearly qualifies for an exemption, the typical outcome is that the lender provides the necessary confirmation of its status and the borrower accepts a narrower gross-up obligation limited to circumstances where the exemption is lost (for example, due to a change in law).