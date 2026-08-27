Ireland For Finance 2030: Sector Priorities For Aviation, Insurance, Banking And Structured Finance

On 25 August 2026, the Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, and Minister of State with special responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance, Robert Troy, launched the new Ireland for Finance Strategy 2026–2030 (the Strategy).

The Strategy highlights four ambitions for Ireland:

remain a competitive and trusted global international financial services centre ( IFSC )

) have capacity to scale and attract expertise

leverage technological capability to support digital transformation

develop links with domestic businesses and citizens

The Strategy’s ambitions will be implemented by 31 key actions, tracked by 36 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), all aimed at strengthening Ireland’s competitiveness as an IFSC and positioning the sector for the next phase of digital transformation.

This briefing considers what the Strategy means for Ireland’s aviation finance, insurance, banking and capital markets sectors. For information on the impact of the Strategy in the funds sector, see our insights here: Ireland for Finance Strategy – Vision 2030 Launched | Arthur Cox LLP

Context

Since the establishment of the IFSC, Ireland has become a leading international financial services centre. It is a global leader in aviation finance, with 60% of global aircraft leasing carried out from Ireland. Ireland has also established itself as a key European hub for cross-border insurance and reinsurance, with Irish insurers the 2nd largest underwriters of cross-border business in the EU and €40 billion of premiums written in respect of international business in 2024. In the banking context, Ireland hosts operations of more than 30 international banks, including 21 of the world’s top 25 banking groups which provide markets and securities services, corporate & investment banking, private banking, and payments services, as well as playing a meaningful role in financing the domestic economy. Ireland is also a leading domicile for securitisation activity, with Irish-resident securitisation SPEs assets standing at €710 billion at the end of 2025. Preserving and growing these sectors is of paramount importance to Ireland’s economic growth and development.

Key Actions

Key actions to support the Strategy in this context include:

Legislation: maintaining competitiveness through timely transposition of financial services legislation, avoiding unnecessary gold-plating and focusing on high impact files. In this regard, the Department of Finance ( DoF ) will establish a Policy Delivery Forum and collate a rolling multi-annual legislative plan for proposed financial services legislation. modernising legislation, in particular to support the development of tokenisation and ensure it is designed for a digital and AI ecosystem. considering further reforms in response to evolving domestic and international priorities, including in the context of securitisation.



Financial Regulation: The DoF will work with the Central Bank and industry to support the simplification and modernisation of the regulatory and supervisory framework, including its four-pillar Simplification Roadmap, the introduction of a Regulatory Impact Assessment and the Central Bank industry funding levy consultation.



Thematic focus on core sectors: Aviation Finance: the DoF will deepen engagement with the aviation finance sector, including through the refreshed governance structures. Insurance: a Speciality Forum has been established to support the growth of the specialty insurance sector. Insurance Ireland will support the Government’s international engagement work. The Action Plan for Insurance Reform 2025–2029 will promote innovation, upskilling, and industry collaboration in emerging Insurtech areas. Banking: the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland will support the Government’s international engagement work in targeted locations, with the aim of scaling international banking services. Structured Finance: the DoF will support growth of the sector, in particular securitisation, as an important source of alternative funding for businesses and a key enabler of the delivery of the Savings and Investments Union.



Cross cutting areas: Digital Assets and Tokenisation: the Government is committed to legislative change to support tokenisation and the DoF will strengthen its engagement with industry on digital assets policy via a Digital Assets Industry Group. Ireland will invest in secure, resilient and future-proofed digital and AI infrastructure. Sustainable Finance: the Government and the United Nations Development Programme ( UNDP ) are preparing for the establishment of a new UNDP Global Project Office for Sustainable Finance in Dublin. The DoF will also undertake a review of how structured finance could support blended climate and sustainable finance initiatives. Skills: the IOB Irish Financial Services Skills Framework will be expanded in 2026 to include a further four sectors, including international banking, fintech and aviation financing.



Ireland’s IFSC is a cornerstone of the Irish economy. The Strategy articulates the Government’s ambition to ensure that Ireland remains a leading international financial centre for decades to come and to be at the forefront of innovation in financial services globally. The 31 key actions will strengthen Ireland’s competitiveness and position the IFSC sector for the next phase of growth and digital transformation.