Funds Focus - August 26

This August 2026 edition of Funds Focus examines critical regulatory developments affecting asset management and investment funds, including the Central Bank of Ireland's...

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Welcome to the August 2026 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds update – ‘Funds Focus’.

In this month’s edition we look at:

Key Dates & Deadlines: Q3 2026

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker along with possible dates and impacts for fund managers.

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker along with possible dates and impacts for fund managers. CBI risk management CSA

The CBI issued a questionnaire to fund management companies as part of its common supervisory action on risk management functions. Responses to the questionnaire must be provided by the end of September.

The CBI issued a questionnaire to fund management companies as part of its common supervisory action on risk management functions. Responses to the questionnaire must be provided by the end of September. Fund management company delegation: Action required

CBI feedback following its review of delegation in the Irish funds sector was published on 23 July 2026. Any gaps should be identified and a remediation plan put in place by 31 December 2026.

CBI feedback following its review of delegation in the Irish funds sector was published on 23 July 2026. Any gaps should be identified and a remediation plan put in place by 31 December 2026. CBI report on Compliance and Internal Audit functions for funds

The CBI published its feedback report on ESMA’s CSA on Compliance and Internal Audit functions in the investment funds sector in July 2026 following publication by ESMA of its report in May 2026.

The CBI published its feedback report on ESMA’s CSA on Compliance and Internal Audit functions in the investment funds sector in July 2026 following publication by ESMA of its report in May 2026. CBI publishes Supplemental Guidance on Prohibition Notices under the Fitness and Probity Regime

The CBI published its final Supplemental Guidance on Prohibition Notices together with a Feedback Statement. The guidance provides greater clarity on how the CBI intends to approach prohibition decisions under the Fitness and Probity (F&P) regime.

The CBI published its final Supplemental Guidance on Prohibition Notices together with a Feedback Statement. The guidance provides greater clarity on how the CBI intends to approach prohibition decisions under the Fitness and Probity (F&P) regime. UK FCA proposes new funds reporting regime

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has published a consultation paper proposing a new Fund Reporting for Asset Management Entities (FRAME) regime, aiming to streamline existing reporting requirements into a single, standardised framework.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has published a consultation paper proposing a new Fund Reporting for Asset Management Entities (FRAME) regime, aiming to streamline existing reporting requirements into a single, standardised framework. T+1: ESMA call for firms to finalise preparations

ESMA has published a statement highlighting key deadlines and action points to be ready for the transition to a T+1 settlement cycle in EU financial markets.

ESMA has published a statement highlighting key deadlines and action points to be ready for the transition to a T+1 settlement cycle in EU financial markets. CBI UCITS Regulations Repealed and Replaced

The CBI UCITS Regulations 2026 have been published and are in force. They repeal and replace the 2019 CBI UCITS Regulations effective 7 July 2026.

The CBI UCITS Regulations 2026 have been published and are in force. They repeal and replace the 2019 CBI UCITS Regulations effective 7 July 2026. Updated AIF Rulebook released

The CBI has published an updated version of the AIF Rulebook dated July 2026. The changes from the May 2026 version of the AIF Rulebook are to apply the loan origination provisions.

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