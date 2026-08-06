Horizon Scanner: Finance August 2026 - Thought Leadership

What does CRD VI mean for financial services in Ireland?

As Article 21c of CRD VI ushers in a new era for third-country access to the EU banking market, firms need clarity, strategy and the right expertise.

Read more

Article 21c of CRD VI: Impact of CRD VI on cross-border lending involving Irish companies and structures

From 11 January 2027, in order to provide core banking services in the EU, third-country undertakings will be required to establish a licensed branch in each EU Member State in which they provide core banking services or to operate through an appropriately authorised and/or passported EU entity.

Read more

Article 21c: Key considerations for aviation finance transactions

This briefing focuses on aviation-specific structures and is intended as a practical, transaction-level guide for market participants.

Read more

Distance marketing reforms: Irish transposition

Directive (EU) 2023/2673 (DMD II) entered into force in December 2023.

Read more

Commission communication on the competitiveness of the banking sector

On Friday 17 July 2026, the European Commission published its Communication on the Competitiveness of the Banking Sector and the Single Market in Banking (the Communication).

Read more

Financial Regulation: Authorisation processes in Ireland

In this podcast episode, Jennifer Duffy and Aaron Tangney, Senior Associates in our Financial Regulation Group, discuss what firms need to know when seeking regulatory authorisation in Ireland.

Read more

Ireland consults on reform of Limited Partnership Framework

The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (DETE) has launched a public consultation on targeted reforms to Ireland’s limited partnership regime.

Read more

Irish Presidency of the EU

Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2026: Financial Services priorities

Read more

FDI screening in Ireland: Recent developments

The revised EU FDI Screening Regulation (the “FDI Regulation”) was adopted in June 2026 and Member States have until 17 January 2028 to ensure their national screening regimes comply with its requirements.

Read more