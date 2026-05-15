Central Bank Amends Its AIF Rulebook

Derbhil O'Riordan’s articles from Dillon Eustace are most popular:

Earlier this week, the Central Bank of Ireland published a revised version of its AIF Rulebook.

Hear from Dillon Eustace partner Derbhil O’Riordan on some of the changes introduced in the revised AIF Rulebook which are expected to make Ireland a domicile of choice for private asset funds.

Partner Cillian Bredin also provides an overview on the new pan-EU loan origination framework.