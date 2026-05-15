ARTICLE
15 May 2026

Central Bank Amends Its AIF Rulebook

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Dillon Eustace

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Dillon Eustace is one of Ireland’s leading law firms focusing on financial services, banking and capital markets, corporate and M&A, litigation and dispute resolution, insurance, real estate and taxation. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the firm’s international practice has seen it establish offices in Tokyo (2000), New York (2009) and the Cayman Islands (2012).
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The Central Bank of Ireland has published a revised AIF Rulebook introducing changes expected to position Ireland as a preferred domicile for private asset funds. Legal experts from Dillon Eustace discuss the key modifications in the updated rulebook and provide insights into the new pan-European loan origination framework.
Ireland Finance and Banking
Derbhil O'Riordan and Cillian Bredin
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Earlier this week, the Central Bank of Ireland published a revised version of its AIF Rulebook.

Hear from Dillon Eustace partner Derbhil O’Riordan on some of the changes introduced in the revised AIF Rulebook which are expected to make Ireland a domicile of choice for private asset funds.

Partner Cillian Bredin also provides an overview on the new pan-EU loan origination framework.

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Derbhil O'Riordan
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Cillian Bredin
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