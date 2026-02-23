Alternative Finance In Asset Finance – Insights From Airline Economics Dublin 2026

Alternative Finance in a Maturing Market: What Investors and Borrowers Should Be Thinking About

Alternative finance has evolved far beyond its early reputation as a niche source of capital. Today, it is firmly embedded within the global financing ecosystem, supporting strategies across private credit, real estate, infrastructure and asset backed lending.

This year's investor panel discussion at the Dublin Airline Economics conference reflected a market that has become increasingly disciplined, selective and institutionally driven — with clear implications for how transactions are structured and executed.

1. From "alternative" to established

A consistent theme throughout the discussion was the extent to which alternative finance is now seen as a mainstream option. Investor participation has broadened, deal flow has stabilised, and institutional capital has become a reliable presence. What was once positioned as a substitute for traditional lending is now, in many cases, a preferred first-choice solution. Expectations around governance, execution certainty and structural resilience have risen in line with this maturity.

2. Greater emphasis on predictability and downside protection

While returns remain important, investors are placing increased weight on predictability. Risk-adjusted performance, enforceability of rights and confidence in downside scenarios now sit at the centre of decision-making. This reflects both macroeconomic uncertainty and a more experienced investor base that prizes capital preservation as highly as yield.

3. Asset-backed lending remains a cornerstone

Asset-backed structures continue to be fundamental across alternative finance strategies. Investors indicated a strong preference for transactions supported by assets with transparent valuation methods, clear ownership and control mechanics, and well-defined enforcement routes. These considerations are especially critical in cross-border deals, where structural complexity can escalate quickly if not addressed early.

4. Speed and flexibility — paired with certainty

The ability to transact quickly and flexibly remains a hallmark of alternative finance. However, the panel highlighted that these advantages are increasingly paired with a demand for certainty. Clear documentation, aligned expectations and tried-and-tested structures are viewed as essential to avoiding friction throughout the life of a deal.

5. The role of offshore jurisdictions

Offshore jurisdictions including the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and Bermuda remain central to the architecture of alternative finance. Vehicles formed in these jurisdictions are widely used as issuers, holding companies and financing entities, offering neutrality, flexibility and legal certainty. As strategies grow more sophisticated, seamless navigation of these jurisdictions has become a critical factor in successful execution.

Implications for asset finance

These themes are particularly relevant across aircraft, vessel, equipment and receivables-based financings. Such transactions are by nature international and often involve navigating multiple legal systems. In this environment, market participants continue to favour familiar structures that support cross border enforceability and adhere to established international financing norms.

Looking ahead

Alternative finance is no longer defined by its distinction from traditional markets but by its adaptability and resilience. For both investors and borrowers, the emphasis is shifting toward robust structuring, clarity of rights and long-term viability — particularly in asset backed and cross-border contexts.

How Conyers supports the market

Conyers has long been a leader in alternative and asset backed finance, advising investors, lenders and sponsors on structures governed by Cayman Islands, BVI and Bermuda law. The firm's integrated offshore platform enables efficient management of complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions, with a focus on commercial outcomes and long-term sustainability.

