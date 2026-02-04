Fundraising Compliance In Cyprus

Fundraising plays a vital role in supporting civil society and charitable activity in the Republic of Cyprus. To safeguard public trust and ensure transparency, the legal framework, primarily the Fundraising Law of 2014...

Fundraising plays a vital role in supporting civil society and charitable activity in the Republic of Cyprus. To safeguard public trust and ensure transparency, the legal framework, primarily the Fundraising Law of 2014 (Ν. 68(I)/2014) sets clear obligations for all individuals and organisations conducting fundraising activities. This framework ensures that charitable fundraising is conducted lawfully, ethically, and with accountability toward donors and beneficiaries.

Under the Law, no person or organisation may conduct a fundraising activity without a valid permit issued either by the Ministry of Interior or the relevant District Administration. This permit functions as both an authorisation and a mechanism ensuring compliance with reporting obligations and ethical standards. Conducting an unlicensed fundraiser constitutes a criminal offence.

Additional safeguards include the prohibition of house to house fundraising, prohibition of traffic light fundraising, and limitations on the use of paid promoters, who may only be engaged with express approval of the Minister of Interior.

All organisers must also submit a complete statement of income and expenditure, with authorities empowered to verify and audit all relevant financial information.

Judicial decisions interpreting the Law have consistently reinforced its objectives. While anonymised here, past court rulings have clarified that:

Lack of fraudulent intent does not remove liability, conducting fundraising without a licence remains an offence.

House to house fundraising is strictly prohibited, regardless of whether volunteers or paid collectors are used.

Activities indirectly soliciting funds, such as selling items or tickets for charitable benefit, may constitute covert fundraising and require a permit.

Authorities have wide discretion to request financial documentation and may legitimately refuse a permit where transparency obligations are not satisfied.

Collectively, these principles highlight the importance of adhering to the statutory framework to preserve transparency and public confidence in charitable giving.

While international ethical thinking emphasises the moral duty to assist others, Cypriot law ensures that such intentions are framed within a structure of legality and accountability. Lawful fundraising protects donors, beneficiaries, and the integrity of the charitable purpose itself.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.