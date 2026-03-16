Lending & Taking Security In Cyprus. Part 1

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Lending & Taking Security in Cyprus |The Legal Framework, Emerging Risks & Strategic Considerations for Lenders

Cyprus offers a strong and commercially practical legal framework for secured lending transactions. The effectiveness of security depends not only on drafting, but on precise execution, timely registration and strategic structuring.

Cyprus has long positioned itself as a strategic European hub for international structuring, cross-border investments and financing transactions. As an EU Member State with a sophisticated corporate framework and common law foundations, Cyprus is frequently used in holding structures, private equity vehicles, shipping groups and real estate investment platforms.With this positioning comes an increasing volume of secured lending transactions governed by Cyprus law or involving Cyprus entities as obligors or security providers.

For lenders, credit funds, banks and corporate groups, understanding how security is properly structured, perfected and enforced in Cyprus is not merely procedural, it is fundamental to preserving priority and enforceability.In this article we aim to provide a practical overview of the legal framework governing secured lending in Cyprus, the types of security commonly used, recommended perfection and priority considerations, enforcement mechanisms, emerging regulatory and structuring risks and best practices for lenders and borrowers from our legal point of view.

The Legal Framework for Secured Lending in Cyprus

Cyprus security structures are primarily governed by:

The Companies Law, Cap. 113 – being most central to secured lending

The Contract Law, Cap. 149 – governing share pledges and contractual security

The Civil Procedure Law – for enforcement purposes

The Immovable Property (Transfer and Mortgage) Law of 1965 – when financing involves Cyprus immovable property

Specific legislation relating to financial collateral arrangements – EU Financial Collateral Directive (2002/47/EC)

The legal system is based on English common law principles, which provides predictability and familiarity for international lenders.

In practice, secured lending transactions in Cyprus typically involve:

Cyprus holding companies within international groups

SPVs used in structured finance transactions

Real estate investment vehicles

Shipping or asset-holding companies

Private wealth structures

The flexibility of the corporate framework allows for a wide range of security arrangements, provided they are properly documented and registered.

Types of Security Commonly Used in Cyprus

1. Share Pledges

The pledge of shares in a Cyprus company is one of the most common forms of security in cross-border transactions.

A Cyprus share pledge is typically structured under Cyprus Contract Law and perfected through:

Execution of a pledge agreement

Delivery of original share certificates

Execution of undated share transfer forms

Irrevocable proxy and power of attorney

Entry of the pledge in the company's register of members

In many international transactions, pledges over shares of a Cyprus holding company provide indirect control over foreign operating subsidiaries.

2. Fixed and Floating Charges (Debentures)

A Cyprus company may grant fixed charges over specific assets such as receivables, bank accounts, IP and equipment, or floating charges over present and future assets.

Debentures remain a central security instrument in corporate financing transactions. Under Cap. 113, most charges created by a Cyprus company must be registered with the Registrar of Companies within 21 days of their creation (s.90).

Failure to register within this statutory period renders the charge void against a liquidator or creditor. This registration requirement is a critical risk point in practice.

3. Mortgage over Immovable Property

Security over real estate in Cyprus is created through a registered mortgage at the Land Registry. The mortgage must comply with statutory formalities and is perfected upon registration.

Real estate financing remains a significant area of secured lending, particularly in high-value commercial developments and hospitality projects.

4. Pledge over Bank Accounts and Receivables

Security over bank accounts is typically structured through fixed charge agreements, financial collateral arrangements and control mechanisms with the account bank.

Assignments of receivables are also commonly used, particularly in structured finance transactions.

*For a more detailed discussion of security over tangible movable property including vehicles, machinery, ships, and aircraft — see Part 2: Tangible Movable Property as Security under Cyprus Law*

Perfection and Priority – Where Transactions Often Fail

In cross-border transactions, security is often drafted in London or other jurisdictions and subsequently implemented in Cyprus. This is where practical risks arise.

The 21-Day Registration Rule

Under Companies Law Cap.113, registrable charges must be filed with the Registrar of Companies within 21 days of their creation.

Failure to register within this period does not invalidate the underlying contract between the parties. However, it renders the charge void against:

A liquidator

Other creditors

In an insolvency scenario, this can be catastrophic for a lender. It is therefore essential that local Cyprus counsel supervise both execution timing and registration filings.

Priority Between Secured Creditors

Priority is generally determined by date of registration, nature of the security (fixed vs floating), and contractual subordination arrangements.

Intercreditor agreements are commonly used in syndicated or structured financings. These must be carefully aligned with Cyprus law formalities.

Floating charges may crystallise upon certain events but they typically rank behind fixed charges.

Understanding priority mechanics is fundamental in distressed scenarios.

Enforcement of Security in Cyprus

One of the most common questions from international lenders is how lender-friendly enforcement in Cyprus is. The answer depends on the structure of the security and the nature of the asset.

Enforcement of Share Pledges

Cyprus share pledges are generally regarded as effective enforcement tools. Upon default, the pledgee may exercise voting rights, transfer pledged shares, appoint new directors and take control of the company.

If properly drafted and perfected, enforcement can often occur without immediate court intervention.

However disputes or injunctive proceedings may delay enforcement in contentious cases. For this reason, local legal expertise from the beginning of the transaction is highly important.

Appointment of Receiver Under a Floating Charge

Under Cap.113, a debenture holder may appoint a receiver if the instrument provides for this right. The receiver may take control of charged assets and realise them for repayment of debt.

In practice this is a powerful enforcement mechanism in corporate lending.

Enforcement Through the Courts

Where security is contested or improperly perfected, court proceedings may be necessary. Cyprus courts are experienced in commercial disputes, including injunctions and freezing orders.

However court timelines must always be considered in enforcement strategy.

Emerging Risks in 2026: Regulatory & Cross-Border Complexity

Secured lending today extends beyond documentation and registration formalities. Modern secured finance transactions sit at the intersection of corporate law, regulatory compliance, sanctions screening, transparency obligations and insolvency risk management.

Lenders must assess not only whether security is validly created under Cyprus law, but also whether enforcement could be impeded by sanctions, AML scrutiny, beneficial ownership investigations or cross-border recognition barriers.

1. Sanctions Exposure

Lenders must ensure:

The borrower and UBO are not sanctioned

Enforcement will not breach EU restrictive measures

Assets are not frozen

Sanctions compliance is now a central due diligence component in financing transactions.

2. AML and Beneficial Ownership Transparency

Cyprus maintains a UBO Register in line with EU directives. Lenders must assess ultimate beneficial ownership, source of funds and ongoing compliance obligations.

Security enforcement involving unclear structures may face regulatory scrutiny.

3. SPV Structuring Risks

Cyprus SPVs are widely used in private equity and structured finance transactions. However poorly structured SPVs may create risks regarding corporate authority, financial assistance and upstream guarantees.

Board minutes, solvency confirmations and director duties must therefore be properly addressed.

Security in Structured Finance & Holding Structures

Cyprus continues to be widely used as a structuring jurisdiction in cross-border transactions where EU access, tax neutrality and corporate flexibility are required.

It is commonly utilised for:

International holding companies within multi-tiered group structures

Private equity acquisition vehicles

Joint venture platforms for cross-border investments

Shipping and asset ownership structures

Real estate investment SPVs

Structured finance and securitisation platforms

Our Recommended Best Practices

(A) Lenders

Engage Cyprus counsel early in the transaction

Supervise execution timing to comply with registration deadlines

Conduct thorough corporate authority due diligence

Align intercreditor arrangements with Cyprus priority rules

Review sanctions and AML exposure

Obtain a comprehensive Cyprus legal opinion

(B) Borrowers

Understand the scope of secured obligations

Review events of default carefully

Consider limitations on demanding guarantees

Ensure directors properly assess corporate benefit

Monitor ongoing compliance to avoid technical defaults

Conclusion

Cyprus offers a strong and commercially practical legal framework for secured lending transactions. Its common law foundations, EU status and corporate flexibility make it a preferred jurisdiction for holding structures and cross-border finance.

However the effectiveness of security depends not only on drafting but on precise execution, timely registration and strategic structuring.

With increasing regulatory scrutiny, sanctions exposure and cross-border complexity, experienced local counsel plays a decisive role in safeguarding enforceability and protecting creditor priority.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.