Anjouan Crypto Licence In 2026: Legal Framework, Requirements And Business Advantages

The Anjouan crypto licence provides a structured licensing framework for digital asset businesses seeking cost-efficient market entry with clear regulatory guidelines.

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The demand for crypto licences continues to rise as more businesses enter the digital asset sector. At the same time, operators face mounting pressure from regulators, banks, and payment providers. Many projects struggle to find a jurisdiction that provides a clear framework, reasonable timelines, and operational flexibility.

The Anjouan crypto licence has emerged as a practical option for businesses seeking to launch crypto activities within a defined framework while maintaining cost efficiency and speed to market. Understanding how this licence works and how to structure the business properly is essential before starting operations.

What is the Anjouan Crypto Licence?

The Anjouan crypto licence is issued by the Anjouan Offshore Financial Authority (AOFA). It provides a licensing framework for businesses operating in the digital asset sector and offers legal recognition for a wide range of crypto-related activities.

The licence is designed for businesses that require a structured environment to launch and manage crypto operations while maintaining compliance standards.

Scope of activities under the licence

The Anjouan crypto licence supports several types of digital asset operations, including:

Cryptocurrency exchange platforms

Crypto brokerage services

Wallet and custody solutions

Token issuance and blockchain projects

Payment services involving digital assets

This broad scope allows businesses to operate across different areas of the crypto industry under a single licensing framework.

Why businesses are considering the Anjouan Crypto Licence

Businesses select a licensing jurisdiction based on speed, cost, and regulatory clarity. In practice, many operators face delays in other jurisdictions due to strict requirements, complex approval processes, and banking challenges.

The Anjouan crypto licence attracts attention because it offers:

A defined licensing framework

Faster approval timelines

A cost-efficient setup

Flexibility for different crypto business models

This combination makes it suitable for start-ups and operators who want to enter the market without long delays.

The Anjouan Offshore Financial Authority (AOFA) acts as the licensing and supervisory body. The authority is responsible for:

The regulator requires transparency in ownership, control, and operations.

In practice, the licensing process depends on how well the business is prepared before submission. A structured approach reduces delays and improves certainty of approval.

Step 1: Company Formation

The applicant must establish or utilize an International Business Company (IBC), which will act as the licence holder and operational entity. While an Anjouan IBC is commonly used, other IBC jurisdictions may also be accepted depending on the business structure and operational needs.

The structure must clearly identify:

Applicants must prepare a complete application file. Key documents include:

Corporate documentation

Business plan

Description of crypto activities

Compliance policies (AML and KYC)

Source of funds information

Clear and consistent documentation supports faster approval.

Step 3: Due Diligence Review

The authority reviews the application and performs background checks. This includes:

Identity verification

Financial assessment

Review of ownership structure

Evaluation of business model

Incomplete or unclear information may lead to delays.

Applicants and beneficial owners must complete a fit-and-proper assessment. This incluses:

Certified and apostilled passport copies

Proof of residential address issued within the last 3 months

Bank and professional references

Remote identity verification

Source of funds declaration

Politically exposed person (PEP) declaration

The quality and consistency of these documents directly affect the approval process.

Step 4: Licence Issuance

Once approved, the licence is issued, and the company can begin operations in line with regulatory requirements. Ongoing compliance applies from the start of operations.

Licensed entities must implement a clear compliance framework.

Core obligations include:

Anti-money laundering procedures

Customer identification and verification (KYC)

Transaction monitoring

Record keeping and reporting

Internal risk controls

Failure to meet these obligations may lead to regulatory action.

The Anjouan crypto licence offers a relatively fast setup.

In practice:

Company formation can begin within a few days

The approval timeline depends on the completeness of the application, due diligence process, and operational structure of the applicant.

The Anjouan framework is often considered a cost-efficient option for crypto businesses seeking an operational licensing structure.

According to the official 2026 schedule, the setup and licensing costs include:

Annual crypto licence fee: €17,000

Government application fees: €1,000

Professional licensing and filing fees: €1,000

Where required, an International Business Company (IBC) may also be incorporated as part of the structure. Further costs may apply depending on compliance requirements, operational structure, and optional corporate services.

The Anjouan crypto licence is valid for one year and must be renewed annually.

A clear corporate structure supports compliance and long-term operations. Common approaches include:

This structure improves transparency and supports regulatory and financial relationships.

Crypto businesses must plan financial operations early. This includes:

Access to payment service providers

Crypto-to-fiat transaction flows

Alignment with AML requirements

Early planning reduces delays after licensing and supports operational stability.

In practice, businesses seeking access to traditional EU payment infrastructure may benefit from establishing an EU subsidiary structure, with Cyprus commonly used for payment-related operations.

Businesses often face delays due to avoidable issues. In practice, the most common problems include:

Incomplete or inconsistent documentation

Weak compliance policies

Unclear ownership structures

Misalignment between the business model and licence scope

These issues increase regulatory scrutiny and extend approval timelines. Speak with our team to discuss your business needs and find out if the Anjouan crypto licence is the right fit for your business while helping you avoid common legal and compliance risks.

Is the Anjouan Crypto Licence suitable for your business?

The licence is suitable for:

Crypto start-ups

Exchange platforms

Blockchain-based projects

Businesses seeking a cost-efficient structure

Each business must assess its model, target markets, and operational needs before selecting a jurisdiction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.