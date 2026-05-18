OneCoin Refund 2026: How Victims Can Claim Compensation

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an official compensation programme for OneCoin victims, known as the OneCoin Remission Program, which allows individuals to request the return of part of the funds lost.

The deadline to submit an application is 30 June 2026.

In 2014, OneCoin appeared as the “cryptocurrency of the future”, sold through a global direct sales network.

Its story began with the launch of a “new revolutionary cryptocurrency”, only to later be exposed as one of the largest Ponzi schemes in the history of crypto fraud, with over 4 billion dollars raised between 2014 and 2019 from tens of thousands of investors worldwide.

What OneCoin was and why it was defined as a scam

OneCoin was launched in 2014 as a project promoted by OneCoin Ltd., a company based in Bulgaria, and presented as an innovative cryptocurrency sold through a multi-level marketing (MLM) system.

In reality, according to US authorities, OneCoin was not a real cryptocurrency: there was no verifiable public blockchain, the “educational packages” and tokens were merely a vehicle to collect money, and the promised returns came from funds paid by new investors, following a typical Ponzi scheme structure.

Websites linked to OneCoin Ltd. continued operating on the market, denying any wrongdoing, until December 2019.

OneCoin: Legal Actions in the United States

Between 2014 and 2019, the founders of OneCoin, including the so-called “CryptoQueen” Ruja Ignatova, featured in a well-known BBC series, along with other promoters, raised billions of dollars through conferences, events, and an aggressive network of promoters across dozens of countries, including Europe.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) brought several criminal cases related to OneCoin.

Many individuals within the inner circle were arrested and convicted in the United States.

During these proceedings, the Department of Justice secured the criminal forfeiture (asset forfeiture) of assets and funds linked to the proceeds of the fraud.

According to the DOJ, over 40 million dollars in confiscated assets are now available for a compensation process in favour of OneCoin victims.

Ruja Ignatova has been missing since 2017.

To this day, she remains wanted by authorities worldwide and, since 2022, has been included among the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.

OneCoin remission program: the official refund programme

To manage the return of confiscated funds, the OneCoin Cryptocurrency Remission Program has been established, a “remission” process allowing victims of the scam to submit a compensation claim.

Who can apply for compensation

Potentially eligible individuals include:

those who purchased OneCoin or invested in the platform between 2014 and 2019 ;

; those who suffered a financial loss directly linked to the OneCoin fraud.

The programme has an international scope: it is not limited to US citizens but also includes foreign investors, including those who invested in Europe and Italy, provided they meet the criteria set by the DOJ.

How the OneCoin refund process works

To submit a claim, applicants must follow a specific procedure established by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ has set a deadline for submitting claims:

deadline: 30 June 2026 for filing the petition.

After this date, late applications may not be considered, except for specific exceptions that may be announced in the future.

Operational steps: what OneCoin victims should do

Anyone who believes they were a victim of the OneCoin scam should act promptly to meet the programme deadlines.

1. Gather proof of investment

It is essential to collect and retain all available documentation, including:

bank transfers, payment receipts, account statements;

contracts, emails, screenshots of the OneCoin platform;

any communication with promoters or MLM uplines.

These documents will be necessary to prove:

the actual investment;

the extent of the loss suffered;

the connection between the funds paid and the OneCoin platform.

2. Complete and submit the petition

The petition can be:

submitted online ;

; requested via mail, telephone, or email.

How much can be recovered: limits and realistic expectations

Although the programme represents an important step forward, expectations regarding refunds must be managed realistically.

According to the DOJ:

over 40 million dollars in confiscated assets are available for compensation;

are available for compensation; however, the total damage attributed to OneCoin exceeds 4 billion dollars.

In practical terms, this means:

compensation will not fully cover all losses;

reimbursement will likely be partial, calculated based on proportional criteria and eligible claims.

Despite these limitations, the OneCoin Remission Program is a strong example of an organised recovery process for victims of a major crypto scam, with a structured procedure supervised by a judicial authority.

OneCoin: why the case remains relevant

The OneCoin case remains a significant warning for cryptocurrency investors and those entering the digital investment space, as it displayed all the typical red flags of Ponzi schemes:

promises of high and guaranteed returns → warning sign;

lack of a transparent and verifiable blockchain → incompatible with the concept of cryptocurrency;

use of aggressive network marketing schemes → often conceals pyramid structures.

Implications for Investors and Legal Assistance

Many investors became involved in the OneCoin scam through seminars, live events, and local promoter networks.

The launch of the DOJ remission programme now offers an opportunity to recover part of the lost funds, provided that formal requirements and the 30 June 2026 deadline are respected.

For investors unfamiliar with:

english-language forms;

document collection and organisation;

the legal classification of their case in an international context,

it may be advisable to seek support from a legal professional experienced in:

financial fraud and crypto scams;

international judicial cooperation;

dealings with foreign authorities and remission programmes.

Qualified assistance can help:

determine whether a specific case meets the OneCoin Remission Program criteria;

prepare a complete and consistent petition;

avoid further scams by fraudulent “recovery experts”.

The OneCoin Remission Program does not eliminate the losses suffered, but it represents an important step toward official recognition of victims and the partial recovery of misappropriated funds.

For those who invested, the priority today is not to miss the window opened by the DOJ and to act promptly, in an informed manner and with appropriate support.

Our lawyers are available to provide any assistance to anyone who needs information or legal support on this matter.

FAQ OneCoin Remission Program

What is OneCoin?

OneCoin was presented from 2014 as an innovative cryptocurrency sold through a multi-level marketing (MLM) system.

According to the US Department of Justice, it was in fact a large-scale Ponzi scheme that collected over 4 billion dollars from investors worldwide.

Is OneCoin still active?

No, OneCoin no longer operates as a legitimate investment project, and the platform has been at the centre of international criminal proceedings for years.

What is the OneCoin Remission Program?

The OneCoin Remission Program is the official compensation programme established by the United States Department of Justice to partially return funds confiscated from those responsible for the OneCoin scam.

It is a “remission” process allowing victims to submit a petition to obtain a share of the seized assets, currently amounting to over 40 million dollars.

Who can apply for compensation through the OneCoin remission program?

Eligible victims include those who purchased OneCoin or invested in the system between 2014 and 2019 and suffered a net loss, taking into account any withdrawals or recovered amounts.

The programme has international scope: non-US investors, including those residing in Europe and Italy, may also apply if they meet the DOJ criteria.

Until when can applications be submitted?

The deadline set by the Department of Justice to submit the petition is 30 June 2026.

After this date, late applications may not be accepted, except for specific exceptions that may be announced later.

How can I submit my OneCoin refund petition?

You can obtain the petition form and submit your application through:

the official portal;

telephone, email, or postal request.

What documents are required for the refund application?

In general, it is necessary to demonstrate:

the investment in OneCoin (bank transfers, receipts, bank statements, purchase of packages, etc.);

participation in the platform or training packages;

the amount of the net loss suffered.

Emails, contracts, account screenshots, and any evidence linking payments to OneCoin are also useful.

Will I recover 100% of my losses?

No. The available funds (over 40 million dollars confiscated) are significantly lower than the total estimated damage, which exceeds 4 billion dollars.

Therefore, compensation will be partial, calculated based on proportional criteria between approved claims and the total funds available for distribution.

Do I need a lawyer to submit the petition?

It is not mandatory to have a lawyer to submit a petition to the OneCoin Remission Program.

However, given the complexity of the case, including documentation, language, loss assessment, and coordination with other legal actions, support from a professional experienced in financial fraud and international proceedings may be beneficial to protect your interests.

I have already filed a complaint: can I still participate?

Previously filing a criminal or civil complaint against OneCoin does not exclude the possibility of submitting a remission petition, subject to specific incompatibilities to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

It is important to indicate in the application any involvement in legal proceedings or class actions already undertaken.

What should I do immediately if I believe I am a OneCoin victim?

In summary:

gather all available documentation regarding your investment;

consider consulting a lawyer to analyse your case and assist you in submitting the petition before 30 June 2026.