Have You Got An Old Italian Bank Account?

What am I talking about? I am referring to the basic bank accounts that people use in Italy — those accounts that were probably set up when you first moved here, perhaps because the person you were buying a house from suggested opening an account at the same branch to make life easier, or because you were referred to the local bank simply because “everyone uses it”, or because someone knew someone who could open an account for you even before you were officially resident.

We are international financial advisers in seven countries across Europe. We help expats before, during and after their move to a new country. On arrival we "onboard" them with advice on how best to make their finances in the new country tax efficient and in line with their future plans.

Article Insights

Spectrum IFA Group are most popular: within Finance and Banking, Family and Matrimonial and Immigration topic(s)

in European Union

During the course of my many conversations, one particular issue comes up all too frequently, and I felt I just had to write about it.

What am I talking about? I am referring to the basic bank accounts that people use in Italy — those accounts that were probably set up when you first moved here, perhaps because the person you were buying a house from suggested opening an account at the same branch to make life easier, or because you were referred to the local bank simply because “everyone uses it”, or because someone knew someone who could open an account for you even before you were officially resident.

Unfortunately, many of us are still being charged extremely high bank fees for very little service. Some of the traditional banks remain among the most expensive, and yet they are still widely used by foreigners who opened their accounts years ago and never revisited the issue. I continue to meet people who are paying unnecessary quarterly fees, high commissions on simple transfers, and additional charges for cash withdrawals or currency conversions. In some cases, the total annual cost can be surprisingly high.

The problem is that many people assume that changing bank accounts in Italy is too much hassle, or that “they are all the same”, or that banking back home is better so they simply tolerate the situation. But this is no longer the case. Italian banks — especially online banks — have become far more competitive, and there are now excellent options available that offer modern services at very low cost.

Personally, I use two banks: one for personal use and one for business. My personal account is with Fineco, which remains one of the most efficient and user‑friendly online banks in Italy. It is fully digital, easy to use, and offers a very good app. Customer service is responsive, and the account has no standard maintenance fees if you meet basic usage conditions. Withdrawals from cash machines across Italy are free, and domestic transfers cost nothing. For basic banking, it works extremely well.

My business account is with Banca Intesa Sanpaolo, which is part of a larger national network. I chose this because, as a business account, I occasionally need to speak with the bank director, but otherwise I operate everything online. The monthly fee is modest, and transfers are inexpensive. It is more costly than my personal account, but that is to be expected for business banking.

There are also several other personal banking options in Italy that offer low‑cost or zero‑cost accounts, especially if you are comfortable with online banking. CheBanca!, ING, Hello Bank, Widiba, and N26, Revolut, and Wise all offer modern apps, free withdrawals, and free domestic transfers. Comparison websites make it easy to check current offers and see how much you could save by switching.

My simple message is this: pay some attention to your bank account in Italy if you have not done so for some time. It is not difficult to change accounts anymore, and with even basic Italian you can manage the process without problems. You could be making significant savings simply by switching to a more modern and cost‑effective bank. If someone is paying hundreds of euros a year in unnecessary fees, then it is certainly worth reviewing.

Take a moment to look at your recent bank statements and see what charges you are paying. Then compare them with what is available today. You may be surprised at how much you could save.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.