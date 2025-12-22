Contractual AIFs: Crisis Resolution Instruments And Legal Personality (Podcast)

In this podcast, Alberto Claretta-Assandri, head of Italy Funds and Financial Regulatory, and Tommaso Paltrinieri, senior associate from the restructuring team, provide an overview of the proposed reform of the Italian Financial Act with reference to the new insolvency-related measures applicable to Italian funds and their implications to the long-debated issue of their legal status.

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

Article Insights

Alberto Claretta Assandri’s articles from A&O Shearman are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s)

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

with readers working within the Media & Information industries A&O Shearman are most popular: within Environment, Wealth Management and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

In this podcast, Alberto Claretta-Assandri, head of Italy Funds and Financial Regulatory, and Tommaso Paltrinieri, senior associate from the restructuring team, provide an overview of the proposed reform of the Italian Financial Act with reference to the new insolvency-related measures applicable to Italian funds and their implications to the long-debated issue of their legal status.

The new measures are part of the broader reform of the Consolidated Law on Finance, as outlined in the draft legislative decree preliminarily approved by the Council of Ministers on October 8, 2025.

This podcast is spoken in Italian.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.