The Strategic Evolution Of Fund Services: A View From The Front Lines

Over the past 10 years, fund administration has gone through a fundamental transformation, one that is increasingly difficult not to overlook. The days of manually inputting data, emailing trade files, and calculating NAVs on spreadsheets are today already behind us. These have now been replaced by API-driven workflows, smart reconciliation engines, and the first wave of artificial intelligence which have reshaped how fund administrators support managers, investors, and other service providers.

As Managing Director of CC Fund Services, and with over 18 years of experience inndustry, I have first-handed experienced this shift and we're not just watching the change, we are actively helping drive this change. What was once a technical, back-office function has now evolved into a role that aligns day-to-day activities with strategic goals and the overall operational model.

When I reflect on where we were ten years ago, fund accounting was dominated by manual workflows. Trade settlements, pricing data, fee accruals, and compliance checks were handled in a vacuum. Communication between fund managers, custodians, brokers, and administrators often involved many emails, delays and discrepancies. For many, especially smaller managers, it was a time-consuming, resource-heavy process that created operational inconsistencies.

Fast forward to today, and that landscape looks very different and one of the most significant drivers of this transformation has been the widespread adoption of Application Programming Interfaces (API) technology which enable systems to communicate securely and instantly, eliminating delays and reducing the risk of errors.

From the outset, CC Fund Services understood that real operational efficiency isn't about increasing effort, it's about enhancing connectivity and collaboration. That's why we invested in API technology, enabling us to integrate directly with managers, custodians, and trading platforms. One example of how we leverage API technology is our collaboration with Swissquote Malta, where we developed and implemented direct API integration to streamline trade data transmission and reconciliation. This integration has significantly improved our processing speed and considerably reduced the chance of human error.

Another example is our connection to the Calastone platform, which allows us to automate investor order routing and settlement workflows. This is especially valuable for clients needing faster execution and full transparency across the transaction lifecycle. With these tools in place, we're able to offer fund managers not just support, but clarity, which was something that was hard to guarantee in the past.

In addition to technological integrations, we have also successfully automated the generation of financial statements directly from our accounting system. This development followed a focused investment by CC Fund Services in enhancing our internal reporting infrastructure. The automation has significantly improved accuracy and turnaround times while reducing the manual burden on our team. It's a clear example of how innovation can deliver both operational efficiency and added value for our clients.

But automation alone doesn't define the future. What we are seeing now is something deeper: intelligent automation, powered by artificial intelligence.

While AI adoption in fund administration is still in its early stages, we have already begun discussions with our system providers to implement models that support anomaly detection in transaction flows and reconciliations. Rather than reacting to discrepancies after the fact occurred, AI can analyse historical data and flag potential issues before they impact NAVs or reporting. By eliminating repetitive, low-value tasks, AI and automation allow Fund Services team to better focus more on oversight and client service. This shift will enable our fund accountants to take on a more analytical and advisory role, delivering deeper insights and adding value where it matters most.

In parallel with our focus on automation and AI, we are also exploring the potential of blockchain technology within fund administration which reflects our commitment to staying ahead of industry trends. Our recent collaboration with Fume, a technology partner specialising in secure and scalable blockchain solutions, is proving valuable in exploring how distributed ledger technology can enhance transparency, shorten settlement times, and establish robust audit trails across critical fund processes. While blockchain adoption across the sector is still maturing, we believe that early engagement, especially with trusted partners like Fume, positions us to offer innovative, future-ready solutions to our clients.

Fund administration today has evolved from simply keeping accounting records to intelligently managing and connecting data across platforms, counterparties and service providers. With real-time APIs feeding into cloud systems, and AI models enhancing oversight, the administrator is becoming a strategic data hub for fund stakeholders. This opens the door to next-generation features like NAV forecasting, real-time compliance alerts, and even ESG data integration. These features will be essential in tomorrow's regulatory and investor landscape.

Being based in Malta has also played a significant role in our journey. Over the past several years, the country's fund services sector has matured considerably, supported by EU alignment, a solid regulatory framework, and a skilled, English-speaking workforce. In our experience, Malta offers an ideal balance between operational cost-efficiency and innovation, particularly when compared to other established fund jurisdictions. This environment has allowed us to remain agile while delivering high-quality service to a growing and diverse client base.

Looking ahead, we expect the roles of administrators, managers, custodians, and technology providers to become increasingly interconnected and collaborative. Fund managers will expect plug-and-play systems, with everything from onboarding and risk reporting to tax compliance handled within an integrated digital environment.

