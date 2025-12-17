Member's Spotlight: Top Level Expertise

Having expertise makes all the difference, especially when it comes to drafting of EU-level legislation. Founder and senior managing partner of NOUV Mark-Anthony Aquilina...

Having expertise makes all the difference, especially when it comes to drafting of EU-level legislation. Founder and senior managing partner of NOUV Mark-Anthony Aquilina explains how its experts offer both technical depth and practical insights.‍

For those who don't know your company, can you provide some background?

NOUV is a Malta-based multidisciplinary professional services firm delivering integrated solutions across corporate & private clients, financial consulting, digital & operational excellence, audit & assurance, risk & resilience, and professional training through our academy.

Founded with a mission to help organisations perform at their best – through expertise that connects, supports, and delivers lasting value – NOUV focuses on aligning strategic advice with real-world execution. Our multidisciplinary team partners with clients across sectors such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, and consumer industries, helping them navigate complex challenges and unlock new opportunities.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

One lesser-known aspect of NOUV is our strong internal culture of collaboration and knowledge-sharing. Our people are not just consultants but subject-matter experts who actively contribute to regulatory discussions, industry training, and thought leadership. For instance, members of our team have been directly involved in EU-level legislation drafting, as well as in pioneering risk and technology frameworks locally. This allows us to bring both technical depth and practical insights to every engagement.

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

Right now, we are focused on two strategic priorities. First, expanding our risk and compliance advisory offering, especially for the funds sector, through the leadership of our new director, Jennifer Vella.

Second, enhancing our technology advisory services, led by Dr Graziella De Martino, with a strong focus on data strategy and AI adoption. Looking ahead, our plans are to deepen our role as a trusted partner in digital transformation and to leverage our membership in Russell Bedford International to deliver seamless, cross-border solutions for clients seeking to grow internationally.

Are there any projects/achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?

It would be an injustice to spotlight only three achievements, as NOUV's progress is the result of many defining moments. I am proud of our ability to retain our core team, welcome new senior partners, complete strategic acquisitions, establish our presence in Saudi Arabia, expand our advisory offering, lead complex and high-impact engagements, join Russell Bedford International, and continually attract exceptional talent to grow new service lines. Together, these milestones tell the story of who we have become.

What in your opinion makes Malta an effective jurisdiction to set up a business?

Malta offers a unique blend of strategic advantages. Its geographic location at the crossroads of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East makes it a natural hub for international business. The jurisdiction combines a robust regulatory framework, a competitive tax environment, and flexible residency programmes, making it attractive to investors, entrepreneurs, and multinationals.

Moreover, Malta's highly skilled, English-speaking workforce, strong financial services sector and growing reputation in technology and digital innovation create the right conditions for sustainable business growth.

