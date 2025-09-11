MFSA Issues First Volume Of Journal

The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) recently launched the first volume of a groundbreaking, open-access and peer-reviewed journal, which is dedicated to promoting dialogue and research in financial regulation and supervision.

The 150-page Journal of Financial Supervisors Academy has contributions from distinguished professionals and academics from both local and international entities, ensuring that it will be of value to supervisors, policymakers, academics, lawyers, and economists worldwide. It is being led by an editorial board comprising Prof. Christopher P. Buttigieg (University of Malta and MFSA; Dr Gerd Sapiano (MFSA); and Samantha Cuyle (MFSA).

Part of the official launch was a roundtable with leading academics from Europe, the UK and beyond, who shared valuable insights on the Journal's role in bridging academia and supervisory practice. A copy of the publication was also presented to H.E. The President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono.

The first volume, dedicated to Regulatory and Compliance Insights, has 10 contributions on: Digital Finance; Capital Markets; Independence of Regulators; and Collaboration between National Competent Authorities and Universities. These are presented through research articles, expert commentary, and case studies.

The MFSA is now working on the second volume, which will explore emerging themes such as geopolitical risks, cross-border supervision, technology and resilience, and simplification and burden reduction. Contributions are accepted until 19 December 2025.

Full details, including access to Volume I and submission guidelines, are available here: https://www.mfsa.mt/fsa/jfsa/

CAPTION: H.E. The President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono (centre) with top management of the MFSA and the team involved in the production of the Journal of Financial Supervisors Academy, at San Anton Palace.

